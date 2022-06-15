Direxion Appoints Laura Morrison as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion , a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and thematic ETFs, today announced it has appointed Laura Morrison to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. In her new role, Morrison will oversee the sales, marketing, and product teams.

An accomplished exchange veteran, Morrison most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Listings at Cboe and in a number of leadership roles at the New York Stock Exchange. Morrison began her career working on the Floor of the NYSE for a specialist firm.

"Laura's history of delivering innovative ideas and valuable insights in the capital markets are unrivaled and Direxion is delighted to welcome her to the team," said Direxion CEO Daniel O'Neill. "Laura will help us continue to envision, market, and launch financial products our customers have come to expect from Direxion."

Morrison is well known and respected in the global ETF industry. She currently serves as a member of the U.S. Board for Women in ETFs, and is on the Nominating/Governance Committee. She is also a member of the ICI ETF Advisory Committee and the S&P DJ Indices U.S. Equities Advisory Panel and has participated in the World 50 Executive Leader program.

"Direxion is known for innovation in ETFs—especially thematic, and leveraged, and inverse products," said Morrison. "I'm thrilled to work with Daniel O'Neill and the exceptional team he's assembled to continue to innovate and expand Direxion's diverse offering of trading and investment opportunities that investors have come to expect from us."

Morrison will be based out of Direxion's New York City office.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $28.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com .

