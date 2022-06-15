Getaway Announces Upcoming Openings and New Lodging Offerings as U.S. Expansion Continues

The wellness hospitality company is opening nine new Outposts across the United States and introducing new lodging formats for the first time

BROOKLYN, NY, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getaway , the leading health and wellness hospitality company on a mission to make space in the world for free time, announced it is opening nine new Outposts by the end of this year across the United States and piloting new lodging experiences for the first time ever. As demand for disconnected, wellness travel continues, Getaway, which has opened Outposts in new markets every year since its founding in 2015, aims to create more spaces for free time in nature for all to enjoy.

Getaway is launching its small cabin concept within a two-hour drive of new markets including previously announced Indianapolis, IN; St. Louis, MO; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Greenville, SC and Milwaukee, WI, opening throughout the remainder of 2022. The company is also opening additional Outposts near Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL and Washington, D.C., due to growing consumer demand in the Southeast and Midwest with current Outposts sustaining an average of 94% occupancy over the last year. The expansion brings the total number of Getaway locations to 28, more than double the Outposts open in 2020, and brings the total number of cabins to over 1,000.

From tiny cabins to fully pitched tents, Getaway is diversifying its lodging offerings for the first time. This summer, it is introducing Getaway Campgrounds , an immersive experience, designed to help campers and outdoor enthusiasts get away with an added layer of comfort. Now available to book in Catskills, NY near New York City and Moss, TN near Nashville, Getaway Campgrounds offers private, secure campsites built for comfort, modern bathrooms and amenities designed to help guests soak in their surroundings. Guests can book a fully set-up camping experience, complete with a pitched tent and premium bed linens, or bring their own tent for a more traditional experience. The new campsites are ideal for those looking for a safe and welcoming space in nature to slow down and reconnect with one another.

"At Getaway, we're seeing a cultural shift in travel as more urban dwellers are seeking short, frequent escapes to nature to focus on their mental health and well-being. Our cabins and campsites offer space for people of all walks of life to honor their free time, disconnect from work and technology and reconnect with their loved ones and themselves," said Jon Staff, Founder and CEO of Getaway. "The Getaway experience is not just about the destination - we're turning the industry on its head and encouraging our guests to escape to nature to focus on themselves. We look forward to bringing Getaway to even more people in new cities across the country."

As a travel destination that is naturally socially distanced, contactless and accessible by car, Getaway has offered a respite for many people looking for a safe and easy way to disconnect and escape throughout the pandemic. According to a recent survey from Destination Analysts , the travel experiences the majority of American travelers will prioritize are spending time with loved ones, enjoying nature, going to new places and getting away from crowds. Getaway continues to be the disconnected travel destination of choice with occupancy rates across Outposts at 93% in 2021, up from 92% in 2020. Getaway had the greatest number of guest stays in the company's history in the first quarter of 2022. With this upcoming expansion, Getaway is staying true to its mission of bringing free time to as many people as possible.

In 2021, Getaway closed a $41.7 million Series C funding round led by Certares, with continued support from existing investors, which has helped support the company's growth.

Getaway is a health and wellness hospitality company on a mission to make space in the world for free time, offering mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature where guests can take a break from work, WiFi, and routines. Getaway builds Outposts, collections of tiny cabins, within a two-hour drive of major cities, outfits them with the comforts of home, and rents them by the night. Everything about the experience, from the location of the land to the design of the cabins and the lack of WiFi and cell service, is designed to help guests unplug from the stress of daily life, reset, and embrace simple pleasures like nature and a campfire. Getaway has 19 Outposts with over 784 cabins outside of Atlanta, Austin and San Antonio, Boston, Charlotte and Raleigh, Chicago, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, New York, Portland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.getaway.house .

