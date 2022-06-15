Prosthodontist and NewBeauty Top Doctor Dr. Joe Kravitz Rejuvenates Smiles with His "3 Minute Implant"

Rockville, MD cosmetic dentist Dr. Joe Kravitz creates brand-new smiles in just one visit

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockville, MD cosmetic dentist Joe Kravitz, DDS is a renowned dentist and prosthodontist who has the unique ability to surgically place and prosthetically restore dental implants; eliminating the need to go to several dentists to fix your problem. By listening to his patients' needs, he created the "3 Minute Implant," a state-of-the-art solution for immediate dental implants that allows him to fully rejuvenate smiles in just one visit.

Dr. Kravitz knows the journey to a brand-new smile is not an easy one for most patients. "People who have crooked, broken or missing teeth are devastated. There is a fear of intimacy and loss of hope," he says. "Most of our patients are women who have spent their entire lives taking care of everyone else. Now it's time for them to take care of themselves and we help them see that there is help; there is hope."

A featured dental implant specialist in the media, Dr. Kravitz has been a NewBeauty Top Doctor since 2008 and has been praised for his revolutionary procedures by media outlets such ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, Primetime Live, Washington Post, Miami Herald, USA Today and Washingtonian magazine.

Dr. Kravitz's credentials include a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and a specialty certificate in Prosthodontics from the University of Maryland Dental School, a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the University of Maryland Graduate School, and a Fellowship in Implant Dentistry from NYU College of Dentistry. He has taught dental students and dentists at the University of Maryland Dental School, NYU College of Dentistry, and the National Naval Medical Center.

At his Rockville, MD practice, Dr. Kravitz conveniently serves patients in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas. Learn more about Dr. Kravitz and his revolutionary dental implant services by visiting dentalimplants.us or NewBeauty.com.

