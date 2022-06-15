Saturday Down South Launches New College Softball Series

Leading SEC digital publisher launches 4-part editorial series on college softball

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday Down South, the premium digital publisher covering college sports in the Southeastern region of the United States and brand of the XLMedia PLC (AIM: XLM) publishing portfolio, announces that it has launched a 4-part, enterprise level editorial series on NCAA softball titled "Launch Mode."

"Launch Mode" explores college softball, and how it is in the midst of the greatest transition in the sport's history. The game no longer belongs to slap hitters, it belongs to the power hitters. Technology, year-round training and launch angles have joined forces to create a historic 2022, in which individual, team and league NCAA home-run records have been shattered. The series tells a story how, in just 20 years, the game has forever changed.

"The release of "Launch Mode" is a great moment in our brand's history. It showcases once again our editorial expertise while expanding our audience and coverage to include sports beyond college football," said Kevin Duffey, Vice President of College Sports at Saturday Down South. "Our team sees the engagement that college softball content is getting, and it's definitely an under-reported sport in college sports. We're eager to continue to increase our coverage of this sport."

Last year, Saturday Football Inc, the publisher of two leading college media sites, Saturday Down South and Saturday Tradition, was acquired by XLMedia PLC for $24 million. Following the acquisition, the publisher has looked to cover a wider variety of college sports.

"Our team noticed that college softball was in the midst of a home run revolution, but it wasn't until we dug into the research that we discovered just how dramatically the game had changed in just 20 years," said Chris Wright, Executive Editor of College Sports at Saturday Down South. "Everybody was caught up in the record-breaking numbers of 2022, but nobody was providing context or explaining how we got to this point. Finding those answers was the challenge and goal of this series. The fact that we're able to bring well-deserved attention to women's softball -- and showcase these incredible athletes -- made the project even more satisfying."

The 4-part "Launch Mode" series is now live here: https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/launch-mode-softball-slugger/

About Saturday Football Inc.:

Founded in 2014, Saturday Football Inc. operates two leading college football media sites, saturdaydownsouth.com and saturdaytradition.com , which cover the popular Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big 10 college sports conferences. The brands tap into proud fandoms by providing news, insights and sports-tainment for a core audience that appreciates passionate, authentic voices. Combined, the sites generate an audience of approximately 10 million visits per month.

About XLMedia:

XLMedia (AIM:XLM) is a global digital performance publisher. Operating across sports, personal finance, and gaming, the Group utilizes data science to reach the right audiences with the right content at the right time — driving action and building valuable relationships between audiences and partners.

