Veristor Named 2022 Southeast Regional Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

ATLANTA, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc ., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced it has been named Arctic Wolf's Southeast Regional Partner of the Year for 2022. This honor recognizes the company's commitment to improving its customers' cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

"As a strategic partner of Veristor, Arctic Wolf has done a phenomenal job in helping our customers mitigate cyber risks and mature their security programs," said Brian Yost, Director, Cyber Security Strategy, Veristor. "We are honored to be selected as an Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration in the delivery of security operations solutions that help put an end to cyber risk."

Celebrating their fifth year, the Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

Veristor offers Arctic Wolf's security operations platform as part of its suite of security solutions that simplify security complexity and defend critical business data from cyberattacks and data breach events. The comprehensive Veristor security and privacy service portfolio helps organizations of all sizes identify and address security and privacy exposures before they become problems so that companies can move beyond being reactive to proactively address risk before it becomes an incident.

"The Arctic Wolf partner community continues to lead the way in embracing security operations and playing a transformative role in the security journey of their customers," said Will Briggs, Vice President of Americas Channels and Program, Arctic Wolf. "Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations, who pioneered a cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,700 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish security operations with the push of a button.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

