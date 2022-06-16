Ambee's Pollen Dataset Tracks Pollen To Avoid Seasonal Allergies Like Never Before

BANGALORE, India, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambee's pollen API is here to help businesses and organizations better manage the pollen season by providing the most hyperlocal pollen data available on the market.

As per AAFA (Asthma and allergy foundation of America), more than 50 million people have various types of allergies each year and it is the sixth leading cause of chronic illness. Pollen affects human well-being with different seasonal allergies and respiratory ailments, making it extremely important to track, says Ambee's co-founder, Madhusudhan Anand. "The problem is, it requires a complex methodology to gather accurate results. Most pollen forecasts right now provide a very broad estimate and part of the problem is that there aren't many observing stations for pollen counts."

Ambee's pollen API tracks pollen with AI algorithms based on machine learning models. It aggregates pollen data from multiple sources combining on-ground sensors, satellite imagery, and statistical inference to ensure the highest accuracy. "We are Asia's first pollen-tracking API to provide real-time pollen count data across the world," asserts Madhusudhan.

Ambee's pollen data is currently used by healthcare, pharma, and weather companies. Kleenex, a brand for paper-based products, has registered a 200% increase in its website traffic after using Ambee's pollen data to market its anti-allergy product.

Ambee's pollen API delivers real-time data quickly for a frictionless and user-friendly experience. It is developer-friendly and easy to integrate into any program, application, or product.

The pollen dataset provides both pollen count and risk levels for different categories. It gives risk level alerts for more than 90+ species of pollen. The dataset offers insights into trees, grass, weed, and species of pollen.

The pollen dataset also complies with the rules and guidelines defined by the National Allergy Bureau for the different categories. Ambee's technology analyzes millions of data points from cities to derive the global species risk level information. One can find all this information in the Ambee air quality and pollen app too.

About Ambee

Ambee is a climate and environmental data provider offering data on weather, pollen, fire, soil, and water vapor. The environmental intelligence by Ambee empowers Fortune 500 companies such as Bosch, Airbus, Kleenex, and Bayer, and has been supported by Google for Entrepreneurs.

