Experience The Thrill of Electric Vehicles as Electrify Expo Rolls into the Emerald City at Husky Stadium July 23 and 24, 2022

Ride, Drive, and Demo at North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival heads to Seattle for its second U.S. stop Saturday, July 23 through Sunday, July 24, showcasing the world's leading brands in EV technology and mobility. From e-bikes, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in electric cars, consumers will be able to ride, drive and demo the latest products from the industry's best brands. Attendees can visit exhibitor displays, talk with product specialists, demo 100s of new products, and test drive just about anything. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with test rides for Seattle's e-curious youth.

Electrify Expo Rolls in to Seattle's Husky Stadium July 23 & 24, 2022. (PRNewswire)

With new Washington legislation promising 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2030, and advancing the state's clean-air initiatives, new e-mobility solutions have never been more critical than now. Electrify Expo is at the forefront of today's electric vehicle innovation, with more than 70,000+ demo rides expected and 125,000+ e-curious consumers estimated to attend the five-stop tour in 2022.

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, July 23 and 24: TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day WHERE: Husky Stadium - E LOT

3800 Montlake Blvd,

Seattle, WA 98195 TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://wwwelectrifyexpocom/long-beach

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

