SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements, accounting and reporting practices, insider trading, breaches of fiduciary duty, and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) ("WWE" or the "Company") concerning the Company's Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon's, secret $3 million hush-money settlement made to a former WWE employee, as well as numerous Non-Disclosure Agreements ("NDA") entered into with former female employees who were alleging misconduct by McMahon and one of his top executives, Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis ("Laurinaitis"). McMahon controls the Company via his ownership of the majority of the Company's Class B voting shares.

The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon hired the former staffer at a salary of $100,000 and subsequently raised it to $200,000 after starting an alleged sexual relationship with her. The employee ultimately quit and was paid $3 million as part of a settlement with McMahon. The Board's investigation that began in April, has uncovered other nondisclosure agreements over the years involving misconduct claims from former employees against McMahon and Laurinaitis. Finally, on June 15, 2022, over 2.1 million shares of WWE stock were sold - 1.5 million shares more than an average trading day - before news of McMahon being investigated broke.

