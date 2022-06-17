WELL Health Technologies Announces the Release of its Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

WELL is a purpose-driven organization, that is at the "heart of healthcare" and is committed to practitioner enablement, safeguarding patient data, and a healthy place to work!

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or "the Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company's ESG practices and performance. The report covers the year ended December 31, 2021, and details WELL's ongoing commitment to empowering practitioners and positively impacting health outcomes while highlighting the company's commitment to improve and enhance its practices around environmentalism, social awareness, and governance.

"We are proud to introduce our inaugural ESG Report that showcases our commitments, efforts, and responsibilities to drive real positive societal change for all of our stakeholders," said Hamed Shahbazi, CEO and Founder. "WELL's outlook remains positive across all aspects of our business, including delivering on our strategic ESG priorities. For 2022, our goals include augmenting our ESG performance indicators, continuing to build a best-in-class employee experience, and continuing to deliver on our purpose to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients".

Shane Sabatino, Chief People Officer at WELL, and the executive responsible for WELL's ESG Strategy said, "This report represents a significant step forward in our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance issues and provides stakeholders clarity on how we will accomplish these goals. People are at the heart of everything we do, ESG will continue to grow as a key focus for WELL, and we look forward to providing future updates and building upon our sustainable strategies".

WELL's 2021 ESG Report is guided by several global ESG standards, including Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Health Care Delivery and Software & IT Services Industry Standards, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report provides a detailed view of ESG matters that the Company believes are the most relevant to our stakeholders while ensuring there is a foundation of good governance in all that we do, including the following ESG Priorities (highlights and achievements):

Priority #1: Practitioner support and digital enablement

Helping practitioners deliver improved health outcomes, WELL is a tech-enabled healthcare company that empowers physicians with a powerful line-up of digital tools and services we refer to as our practitioner enablement platform.

Our offering provides all the benefits of a fully managed hybrid environment inclusive of brick and mortar and/or virtual delivery capabilities including online and offline medical office assistant support, billing & back-office management, and referral workflow support. It ensures healthcare providers can optimize their schedules so they can spend more time with their patients and less time doing administrative work.

WELL's digital offerings reduce wait times, travel times (reducing GHGs), and other traditional socio-economic barriers that are often associated with accessing in-person care.

Priority #2: Safeguarding patient data

Safeguarding the privacy and security of our patients' data while empowering them to proactively leverage their health information is a core element to achieving our mission to positively impact health outcomes.

Continued investment into WELL's cybersecurity approach to build and improve capabilities

100% of WELL's EMR Group is certified in ISO27001, ISO13284 or ISO13485

WELL had zero reportable data breaches in 2021

Priority #3: A healthy place to work

Diversity is highlighted in the ESG report as an invaluable strength at WELL. Currently WELL has 70% of Senior Executive team members representing a visible minority. Furthermore, WELL is committed to achieving at least 33% female representation on its board by the end of 2022.

Developed a comprehensive COVID-19 response to protect patients and staff in all WELL owned clinics, which resulted in zero COVID-19 outbreaks

Continued support for a range of well-being initiatives, available to all team members and business units, to help team members stay physically and mentally healthy in a psychologically safe work environment

The full-length report can be found at esg.well.company and on the investor relations section of the company's website.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: information regarding the Company's goals, strategies and growth plans; including but not limited to WELL's diversity target for the board. Forward-Looking Information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking and the Forward-Looking Information does not guarantee of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by these Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-Looking Information is qualified in its entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: direct and indirect material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of WELL and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedar.com, including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

