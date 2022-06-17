ZeroEyes Promotes JT Wilkins to Senior Vice President of Government Solutions and Dustin Kisling to Senior Vice President of Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , Inc., creators of the only A.I.-based platform focused on weapons detection that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced the promotion of JT Wilkins to Senior Vice President of Government Solutions and Dustin Kisling to Senior Vice President of Strategy. These promotions position ZeroEyes for accelerated growth of its first-of-a-kind A.I. weapons detection platform into government markets and through targeted strategic partnerships.

In his newly expanded role, Mr. Wilkins will be responsible for the strategic and targeted growth of the ZeroEyes government solutions across federal and municipal government markets. He will focus on growing A.I. threat detection into the DoD requirement cycle, developing ZeroEyes' Air Force SBIR into a program of record, expanding ZeroEyes' solution into federal civilian agencies, and establishing strategic defense partnerships.

"There are few jobs outside of the military and first responder communities where you truly feel as though you are making a difference," says Wilkins. "At ZeroEyes, I wake up every day knowing I am contributing to saving lives. Focused on the government market, I am working tirelessly to ensure those who protect us abroad and work to keep our country running effectively are safe and secure here at home."

In Mr. Kisling's newly expanded role as Senior Vice President of Strategy, he will be responsible for strategic alignment with ZeroEyes' industry and technology partners, go-to-market opportunity evaluation and strategy development, industry M&A, VC and PE landscape evaluation and initiatives, and overseeing business development initiatives.

"It's a privilege to be a part of a company so committed to making the world a safer place," says Kisling. "The professionalism and dedication of every member of the company makes ZeroEyes an exceptional place to work. I look forward to supporting the mission and company growth, and ultimately bringing our technology to even more customers in need of a security solution."

Mr. Kisling and Mr. Wilkins are both military veterans. Previously, Mr. Wilkins served as a Marine Gunnery Sergeant and led intelligence and targeting operations in the Special Operations Forces. Throughout his career in the Marines, Mr. Wilkins operated at every level of the Department of Defense, working directly with the Intelligence Community, Department of Justice, and other governmental agencies to mitigate threats against the United States and Allied Nations.

Mr. Kisling served in the United States Navy as a Navy SEAL. Prior to joining ZeroEyes in 2020, Mr. Kisling co-founded and served as Executive Director at the Veteran's Outdoor Advocacy Group, which researches, advocates, and promotes legislative solutions that improve the lives of veterans through adjunct therapy to traditional approaches to mental health.

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

