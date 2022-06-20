Agilisium Acquires Majority Stake In Ubique Digital To Expand Into The UK & EU Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, a Global Top 5 AWS Cloud Advanced Consulting Partner for Data & Analytics today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Ubique Digital, a UK based Digital Transformation Speciality Company. This is part of Agilisium's initiative to build Agilisium Investments, a strategic investment platform, to support aspiring global IT services companies with market access, competence and capital.

Agilisium and UD expands their AWS Cloud Digital Transformation services and related Talent solutions in the EMEA region

Ubique Digital's core leadership team shall remain invested in the company and continue to drive the next phase of growth. Ubique Digital's expert team of digital transformation specialists makes this a unique strategic partnership for Agilisium. Ubique Digital is well poised to strengthen its client engagements and expand its services portfolio with Agilisium's 1000+ strong Global data engineering, Advanced analytics and AI/ML team based out of America's (USA, Canada, Costa Rica& Argentina), Europe (UK, Netherlands, Portugal) and Asia (India).

The partnership is intended for mutual sharing of competencies and capabilities for better serving clients and providing seamless growth opportunities for the talent pool.

Founder and CEO of Agilisium, Raj Babu said "This is a monumental chapter in Agilisium's history. We're excited to combine forces to better help organizations in the EMEA region in the Cloud Transformation Services and though our Talent Augmentation Solutions."

Managing Director of Ubique Digital, Vinay Saroha added "This gives every UDcian a tremendous opportunity to serve our customers with exceptional capabilities in Data and Cloud on top of our Digital Transformation proficiency and expand our imprint worldwide"

SAS Partners Corporate Advisors, India is acting as exclusive financial advisors to Agilisium in its strategic investment initiatives.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is an AWS Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics company with strong expertise in BI, Data Lake solutions, Data Warehouse Engineering, Data Migration and Cloud Optimization services. Agilisium is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner; growing its employee headcount from 1000 to 5000+ by 2025 to become the World's #1 AWS Cloud Digital Transformation focussed Talent Solution Provider.

About Ubique Digital

Ubique Digital is a London based niche digital transformation company that helps its customers go through the process of digital transformation seamlessly with remarkable belief in power of people, relationship and technology. Their expertise lies in creating digital e-commerce platforms, DevOps solutions, mobile touchpoints, and more. Ubique Digital has wide range of clients from Retail, Telecom, Travel, Media & Entertainment and more.

