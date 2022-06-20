AutoVision Launches Largest Platform Update To-Date; Omni-Channel Vehicle Acquisition, Geographic Vehicle Heat Index, Exclusive Wingman™ Web Tools, and more

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoVision today announces the launch of AutoVision 3.0 – delivering the biggest update ever to their vehicle inventory acquisition optimization platform.

AutoVision's system analyzes every facet of a vehicle's equipment, condition, retail market, market, recent transaction velocity, and dealer performance in every market in the United States in less than 1 second. The platform makes it possible to get a realistic real-time view of the profit potential of any vehicle, not only a vehicle's book value.

AutoVision 3.0 updates include:

Enhanced omni-channel vehicle acquisition tools to help dealers locate the most profitable vehicles in their market and capitalize on auctions, third-party, and private sellers.

Wingman™ Chrome extension enables users to check VIN history, retail market data, and generate buy lists on vehicle sites without changing tabs or leaving their browser window.

A suite of tools to identify highest grossing opportunities per car nationwide and adjust the history of your market across time, geographic range, vehicle specs

Automated notifications when a vehicle fitting a dealer's settings and profit parameters enters the market.

"Working directly with dealers has highlighted that there is a significant need for a more targeted data analysis engine to drive more profit," Lyle Dizon, Chief Operating Officer said, "With this update we've significantly upgraded our ability to deliver the real-time analysis and personalized insights dealerships need."

AutoVision will be holding demonstrations in Booth 351 at the annual National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) Convention in Las Vegas, NV June 21-23.

About AutoVision

AutoVision is a market leader in the movement to power the automotive industry with big data and personalized market analysis to understand the true value of a vehicle in any context or geography. With deep roots in enabling technology at scale and decades of hands-on auto dealer experience, AutoVision is a flexible end-to-end platform of interwoven tools and APIs backed by cutting edge competitive data analysis that enables dealers, auctions, and OEMs to make better assessments and minimize risk. With a goal of maximizing profit at every step in the vehicle's lifecycle, AutoVision augments the art of car buying with actionable insights and a unified framework to provide personalized, easy-to-use experiences to fit each user's unique needs. For additional information, visit autovision.com.

