Welcome to McCann Worldgroup's MWverse - An Inclusive, Accessible, Sustainable Web3 Experience of the Network's Most Impactful Campaigns from Clients Across Its Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to MWverse, McCann Worldgroup's Web3 experience unveiled to coincide with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The experience was created with Journee, Meta and the agency's production agency, Craft Worldwide, and is open to the general public, accessible via desktop, phone or tablet.

MWVerse Experience (PRNewswire)

There are countless important events and experiences that people across the world would like to participate in, but only a lucky few are afforded that IRL experience. The MWverse experience is designed to change that lack of accessibility and experience, with the first application being this year's Cannes Lions festival, where a selection of the agency's top campaigns are explored in virtual, branded rooms and experienced through the eyes of the agency teams that created them and the clients that supported them. While only a select few people will enjoy the privilege of being on the ground in Cannes, the general public is invited to access a multi-dimensional virtual world that immerses them in the full experience of the work screened at Cannes.

Elav Horwitz, SVP, Global Innovation and Creative Partnerships, McCann Worldgroup, said, "Creativity from around the world is abundant and deserves to be shared, to inspire and to be celebrated at scale. Democratizing the experience, bringing the work to the masses and creating a space where everyone can join the judging panels is a valuable realization of Web3's potential. Everyone should have the opportunity to learn from the best of the best and each other."

Users will be taken through the entire campaign journey from inception to execution and will also be provided with an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at how the very best work at the agency comes together. Visitors can also join fireside chats with clients and Web3 creators to hear what the future of the metaverse and Web3 might look like for their brands. As part of the shared experience, visitors would be able to meet for happy hour and interact with creative people from around the world. Among the many compelling content features of the MWVerse, acclaimed actress, director, producer, philanthropist and activist Eva Longoria will participate as an avatar, sharing her point of view on the L'Oreal Paris "Lessons of Worth" campaign in which she was featured.

"Creativity is about overcoming hurdles, testing new things, applying the mindset of 'what if' and 'let's try' to every business, culture and human problem out there. It's time for our industry tentpole moments to reflect this spirit," said Alex Lopez, President & Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup. "We're all in the business of creativity – designers, writers, finance experts, business leaders, operations people, producers, editors, talent management, HR, strategists. And this year for the first time, from the most junior to the most senior, everyone is invited to the Cannes experience."

While the metaverse and Web3 are still evolving and the technologies being created to leverage the virtual world are constantly improving, the core elements of Web3 are collaboration and interoperability. To ensure McCann Worldgroup created a robust, advanced and meaningful experience, the network partnered with Journee and Meta, who brought a symbiotic mix of best-in-class technologies to bear on MWverse.

Thomas Johann Lorenz, Founder & CEO, Journee - The Metaverse CompanyÔ, said, "We were excited to partner with McCann Worldgroup and Meta and bring ideas to life in this immersive metaverse. It can be accessed in the highest possible quality to everyone through the Journee metaverse technology. Cannes Lions is a celebration of creativity and, thanks to the metaverse, more people can be part of this celebration, explore and connect."

"We're incredibly excited by the opportunities that the metaverse will ultimately unlock for people, businesses, and communities," said Amy Peloquin, Meta's Director of Global Agency Team. "Cannes has long been recognized as the most prestigious industry awards event in the world, and this new experience by McCann provides an innovative glimpse into what the metaverse will bring to creativity."

The MWverse can be accessed here.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is the irrefutable leader in the business of a creativity. The company is united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by The Effie Awards for three consecutive years. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

About Journee

JOURNEE - The Metaverse Company™ is a premium platform that enables brands and creators to build hyper-realistic metaverses directly accessible to the world. Using the JOURNEE leading technology that allows for a seamless experience on any browser and device, a team of 50 experts design and build stunning, customised virtual experiences tailored to fulfil client goals. JOURNEE has delivered resoundingly successful campaigns, events, and platforms for numerous enterprise-level companies and leading brands across industries around the world. https://journee.live

