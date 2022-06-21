BIOLASE ANNOUNCES ADVANCING DENTISTRY WEBINARS FOR Q3 2022

The industry leading webinar series adds new dates and content for multi-specialty support

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today the extension of its digital learning webinar series "Advancing Dentistry" for remote dental training and continuing education ("CE") credits through the third quarter of 2022.

These web-based events invite clinicians, practice leaders, academics, and industry experts from across the spectrum of dentistry to share their experience with lasers and their impact on improving the standard of care for patients. Key opinion leaders such as Dr. Charles Maupin, Dr. Ben Curtis, Dr. Sam Low and others will inform, educate, and support those interested in integrating lasers into their clinical practice. They will share patient outcomes and discuss methods to optimize integration into a clinical workflow.

"We are proud to feature leading dentists and hygienists in our series of web-based education events. The Advancing Dentistry webinar series has allowed thousands of dental professionals from all over the globe to participate in leading-edge events promoting patient care" commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I believe that education is critical to creating increased awareness and adoption of lasers into clinical practice to improve the standards in patient care."

The series of five events scheduled for July 2022 through August 2022 will cover topics including the use and benefits of lasers in Endodontic, Pediatric, Periodontic and Hygiene applications. The live webinars range from FREE 1-hour courses offering 1 CE credit to 4-hour tuition-based courses offering 4 CE credits. A full schedule and details about each live webinar event, as well as an archive of on-demand webinars, can be found at https://www.biolase.com/webinars.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

