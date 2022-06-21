Interbrand launches "2022 Breakthrough Brands" Report showcasing the 30 emerging brands that will disrupt the US market

- Pioneers in the blockchain industry, OpenSea, Chainalysis and Polygon are setting the foundation for Web3.

- Celebrity-led cannabis brands Monogram and Houseplant are bringing sophistication to the space as they emerge into the spotlight.

- Brands including Arcadia and Folx Health are prime examples of how technology is supporting the climate and health industries to propel them forwards.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interbrand, the world's leading brand consultancy, today launched its 2022 Breakthrough Brands Report – with Web3, Climate Tech and boutique health brands set to go mainstream.

The influential Breakthrough Brands Report reveals the 30 innovative brands that are set to disrupt the US market. This is the 5th edition of the report, which has a track record of successfully identifying game-changing challenger brands before they become household names. Previous years' Breakthrough Brands have included Miro and Athletic Brewing (2021), A24 and Maven Clinic (2020), Square and Slack (2017), and Sweetgreen and Headspace (2016), all of which have seen exponential growth since being featured in Interbrand's previous reports.

The brands included in this year's report span a range of fast-growing industries, including celebrity-led cannabis brands (Houseplant and Monogram), women's health (Tia and Kindbody), blockchain (Mythical Games, Bored Ape Yacht Club and MoonPay), and Climate Tech (Watershed, Arcadia and Pachama). More than 50% of 2022's Breakthrough Brands have founders or C-suite members who are women or people of color.

The three emerging topics from this year's Breakthrough Brands report are:

The next generation of the internet : As Web3 is coming of age, blockchain-based companies are moving into new avenues such as NFTs and decentralized autonomous organizations. Brands like Polygon, Chainalysis and MoonPay are building the on-ramp to more users on Web3.

Carbon measurement fuelling accountability : The conversation around climate change is becoming more focused on measurable action for decarbonization and reaching net-zero by 2050. Brands including Watershed, Planet Labs, and Doconomy are creating the software-based tools to help companies with their carbon accounting.

Rebuilding the healthcare industry: Boutique health brands such as Folx Health, Thirty Madison, and Kindbody are reimagining the experience for different demographics that have been underserved while driving accessibility and reducing costs.

Daniel Binns, CEO, Interbrand New York, said: "After another year with many uncertainties being faced by businesses, we see genuine hope in so many innovative brands emerging across a range of sectors. We're expecting to see these brands continue to achieve impressive growth and become key disruptors within the US market."

Naeiri Zargarian, Strategy Director at Interbrand New York, said: "It's all about systems change – whether it is to decentralize the internet, demystify healthcare, or decarbonize the planet, these brands are laying the groundwork for the next decade."

Interbrand expanded its number of "Human Truths" metrics this year to include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), Accessibility, and Sustainability. To conduct its analysis, Interbrand partnered with Infegy Atlas, Vox Media, and Circus.

The full report can be downloaded, here: https://interbrand.com/new-york/breakthrough-brands/

Interbrand's Breakthrough Brands 2022:

100 Thieves - Esports hype brand

Arcadia - API-based energy measurement

Axie Infinity - Play-to-earn gaming

Boom Supersonic - Bringing back supersonic flight

Bored Ape Yacht Club - Blockbuster NFT community

Chainalysis - Blockchain compliance

Daring Foods - Plant-based chicken

Doconomy - Financially incentivized decarbonization

Eat Just - High fidelity vegan eggs

Figment - Blockchain infrastructure and services

Folx Health - Healthcare for LGBTQIA+

Houseplant - Mid-century cannabis lifestyle products

JuneShine - Hard kombucha

Kindbody - End-to-end fertility care

Masterworks - Art investment platform

Monogram - Jay-Z's cannabis brand

MoonPay - Payments infrastructure for crypto

Mythical Games - Blockchain-based gaming studio

Nomi Health - Streamlining healthcare operations

OpenSea - NFT marketplace

Pachama - Forest-centric carbon accounting

PARK - Social impact sports brand

Planet Labs - Satellite imaging to track climate change

Polygon - Ethereum scaling infrastructure

Thirty Madison - House of brands focused on chronic conditions

Tia - Holistic and digital-first women's healthcare

Too Good To Go - Creating a circular food economy

Watershed - Holistic carbon measurement for businesses

Whatnot - Livestream auctions

YouthForia - TikTok approved clean beauty

