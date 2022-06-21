LOWE'S TO HELP BUILDERS CREATE A NEW WORLD OF POSSIBILITY INSIDE THE METAVERSE

Lowe's Opens its 3D Product Library Making More than 500 Assets Available for Free to Virtual and Augmented Reality Developers

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's has been at the forefront of building in the real world for more than 100 years and today announced it will begin helping builders of the metaverse create new possibilities. Rather than entering the metaverse with a storefront to sell virtual goods, Lowe's aims to equip builders free of charge with items from its real-world shelves to make their creations more beautiful, more useful and more inspiring. To start, Lowe's will make more than 500 3D product assets available for download for free via Lowe's Open Builder, a new asset hub designed to be available to all creators, addressing key challenges of interoperability and accessibility. For added inspiration, Lowe's will also release a limited NFT wearable collection* for builders in Decentraland** to the first 1,000 participants starting to outfit their avatars in boots, hardhats, and other accessories. The NFTs will be accessible via a free airdrop to users who have linked a MetaMask wallet*.

"We've been at the forefront of building since the beginning, and the metaverse is in a pivotal stage of development. It's only natural that we would be interested in working alongside and in service of the emerging community of builders creating this new world, with the democratization of possibility in mind," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer. "At the same time, we are also very clear on our reason for being – to make homes better for all by helping our customers to create real world value in their homes, in their jobs and in their communities. This will continue to be our North Star in the metaverse."

The efforts are born of a vision for the future in which Lowe's sees both virtual and augmented worlds playing a role in its customers' everyday lives. While this is the company's first step into the metaverse, Lowe's has been using emerging technology to help customers gain inspiration and more easily visualize and plan their home improvement projects for years. Offerings like the recently launched Measure Your Space, which uses LiDAR to sense depth and map dimensions of a space, and Holoroom How To, which was one of the first home improvement virtual reality clinics and taught customers how to tile a shower in a fully immersive virtual environment, are prime examples. Through its intentional experimentation and focus on delivering what customers need, Lowe's is uniquely positioned to leverage emerging technology to help people imagine the possibilities.

"Over the past several years, we have infused new technologies into the planning and shopping experience and know our customers have benefitted greatly from being able to explore and test home improvement projects in the virtual world before taking the leap to implementation in their real-world homes or job sites," said Seemantini Godbole, chief information officer of Lowe's. "By entering the metaverse now, we can explore new opportunities to serve, enable and inspire our customers in a way no other home improvement retailer today is doing."

3D assets that will be available include such items as lighting, patio furniture, area rugs, kitchen and bath accessories, and décor accents and will be usable across metaverse and non-metaverse environments, such as gaming, augmented reality and creative design. Assets could be leveraged by metaverse builders making virtual land, homes, goods and experiences for a myriad of decentralized communities.

Custom, wearable NFTs will focus on the outfitting of metaverse builders, rewarding and incentivizing these critical pioneers to engage with Lowe's as they work to deliver positive, inclusive experiences for all of this in this new frontier.

Starting today, users can visit LowesOpenBuilder.com to access and download Lowe's 3D product assets and NFT.LowesOpenBuilder.com through July 20, 2022 to link their MetaMask wallet and sign up for our airdrop. Available while supplies last. The first 1,000 participants will be able to claim one of Lowe's limited NFT wearables.

* Offer begins 6/21/22 & ends 7/20/22 but is only available while supplies last. Offer Items available on a first come, first-served basis. MetaMask Wallet required to accept Offer Item. Must be a legal resident of 50 US/DC, at least 18 years old. Visit nft.lowesopenbuilder.com and follow instructions to register by 7/20/22. Subject to verification, the first 1,000 participants will be sent an NFT ("Offer Item") (approximate value $5). Offer Items are subject to availability and only available while supplies last. No more than 1,000 Offer Items will be available. There is a limit of 1 Offer Item per person. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Offer is subject to full Terms and Conditions available at nft.lowesopenbuilder.com/terms. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or cancel the Offer at anytime. Sponsor: Lowe's Home Centers, LLC, 1000 Lowe's Boulevard, Mooresville, NC 28117.

**Lowe's does not have any kind of affiliation, business partnerships or other official association with Decentraland, the DAO or the Decentraland Foundation.

