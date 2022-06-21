Protiviti Congratulates Golf Brand Ambassador Jennifer Kupcho on Victory at LPGA Meijer Classic

Kupcho wins two-hole playoff to take the trophy

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti golf brand ambassador and professional golfer Jennifer Kupcho won her second tournament of the 2022 season after a two-hole playoff win in the LPGA Meijer Classic last Sunday at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. After the final 18 holes, Kupcho sealed her win by making back-to-back birdies in a three-way playoff to defeat LPGA pros Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire.

During the tournament, Kupcho shot scores of 63-67-69-71 for a total of 270 (-18) to beat a star-studded leaderboard.

"We're thrilled for Jen on her exciting win at the LPGA Meijer Classic," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "Our partnership with both Jen and fellow pro golfer Matt Fitzpatrick has been fantastic, and the Protiviti family is so proud of her winning another very competitive tournament."

"I'm so excited to capture my second victory this year and cannot thank Protiviti enough for their continued support on and off the golf course," said Jennifer Kupcho. "I'd also like to congratulate fellow Protiviti brand ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick on his win at the U.S. Open. What an incredible accomplishment!"

Kupcho won the 2022 Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California in April of this year. The Colorado native is 24 years old and playing in her fourth season on the LPGA. She turned professional in 2019 and is currently ranked 9th in the world.

Kupcho competes next in the Women's PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland, June 23-26. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferKupcho.

Kupcho has been a brand ambassador for Protiviti since February 2020. For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, the firm's sponsorship of Jennifer Kupcho (LPGA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (PGA) and for photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

