ChenMed Repeats as Healthiest Employer Honoree

Primary care practice is only healthcare company on South Florida Business Journal list celebrating 24 employers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties that prioritize workplace wellness

MIAMI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading senior-focused primary care practice operating nearly 100 centers in 12 states, is one of 24 companies and organizations recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as 2022 Healthiest Employers. ChenMed is the only healthcare company honored on the new list of South Florida employers "that have continued to keep their employees' well-being top of mind during the challenges of the last year." ChenMed also was recognized in the publication's 2021 Healthiest Employers list.

"At ChenMed, wellness isn't only about great perks and amazing benefits. As an organization we go a step further to include wellness as part of our policies, performance improvement projects, one-on-one check-ins with leaders, daily standup meetings, quarterly teambuilding events and yearly conferences," says Jessica Chen, M.D., ChenMed chief clinical officer. "Our Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers are located where high-quality care options are few, so this is why we focus so much energy on creating workplace wellness priorities that include nurturing physical, mental and spiritual health. We are wholistic in our approach because we want our doctors and staff to always be ready to do whatever it takes to help vulnerable seniors stay healthy and happy."

ChenMed doctors fulfill their purpose by being accountable for helping their patients achieve better health, including responding quickly to patient calls or texts to their cell phones and honoring same-day telehealth or in-person appointments when needed.

"At ChenMed, we deliver affordable VIP care that includes patients having their primary care doctor's cell phone number, and being able to see their doctor same day, either by telehealth or a safe in-person appointment, explains Jason Barker, chief operations officer at ChenMed. "Plus, it is so easy for seniors to benefit from our high-touch care, because ChenMed is a provider of choice for more than 20 leading Medicare Advantage plans."

ChenMed centers are universally located in underserved neighborhoods, where lack of access to high quality primary care and other social determinants of health have, for many years, negatively impacted longevity. These barriers have shortened average life spans by as much as 20 years when compared to older adults living in nearby more affluent zip codes. So, the innovative medical practice is working to address what Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr heralded more than 50 years ago: "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhuman."

As a mission-driven organization focused on providing VIP healthcare to underserved seniors across America, ChenMed employs outstanding primary care physicians and specialist doctors who are empowered to do whatever it takes to deliver VIP service; to detect and effectively manage high-risk diseases; and to reduce hospital sick days for Medicare-eligible seniors, many of whom are living with multiple and major chronic conditions.

Throughout the year as part of team member regular meetings, ChenMed features engaging presentations from subject matter experts on various wellness topics that also help patients. During onboarding, physicians go through nutrition training with a registered dietitian, and they are always mentioning how receiving information on healthy eating from an expert has helped their patients as well as themselves.

"Having alignment from executive leaders who are willing to prioritize initiatives that support the personal and professional wellbeing of our team members is what helps our organization thrive," says Dr. Chen. "Taking the time to listen to our people, focus our communication, prioritize our operational initiatives, and add benefits that matter most to our team members is what helps drive high engagement."

ChenMed also supports other experiences such as Bike MS ride and Mercedes Benz Corporate Run based on team member suggestions and interests. Similarly, benefits like three months of paid paternal leave and Wellness Wednesdays where clinicians can end the day early and take some time off to do anything that helps them focus on their wellbeing came as a direct result of employee feedback.

"We are always looking for meaningful ways to connect with our team members and give them experiences that inspire and encourage them to continue practicing self-care," says Joel Palau, ChenMed manager of employee health and wellness. "Walking meetings, onsite massage, dedicated time quarterly for teambuilding and training are just some examples of how we create a culture of wellness at work. I am proud to say that ChenMed is on its way to setting a new standard for how employee wellbeing can be integrated into healthcare by bettering the lives of providers, clinical teams and patients, alike."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company currently operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed nurtures a corporate culture where shared values of love, accountability and passion are celebrated; and where community service is a hallmark. Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed was named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

