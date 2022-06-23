Ciox Health offers comprehensive solution to enable compliance with upcoming 21st Century Cures Act milestones Ciox, a Datavant company, supports health systems with an end-to-end solution for patient-driven health information requests.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry leader in compliant exchange of medical data, Ciox partners with health systems to efficiently deliver patient-requested electronic health information (EHI) - a core requirement of the 21st Century Cures Act. The Cures Act fundamentally changes how patients can interact with their health information, and by Oct. 6, 2022, healthcare providers will be required to share a larger set of electronic health information upon patient request. "Obstacles continue to be encountered by patients trying to access their own electronic health information (EHI). It is time to change that paradigm," said Elise Sweeney Anthony, Executive Director of Policy at The Office of the National Coordinator, in a blog post describing the Cures Act Final Rule .

Ciox Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ciox Health) (PRNewswire)

Ciox enables U.S. health systems to comply with the Cures Act using a digital platform and ensuring patient privacy.

The upcoming rule change broadens the definition of EHI that patients are entitled to receive, significantly expanding the scope of healthcare providers' data sharing responsibilities. The anticipated increase in volume and complexity of patient requests emphasizes health systems' needs for a digital-first approach to comprehensive release of information (ROI). Ciox enables health systems across the U.S. to comply with the upcoming 21st Century Cures Act milestone with an end-to-end solution that leverages a digital platform to take in and release patient data with a robust governance layer to ensure patient privacy. A blog detailing trends in patient data access and the Ciox compliance solution is available here .

"Health systems trust Ciox to ensure that the release of health information fully complies with all relevant regulations and their specific parameters. The upcoming Cures Act milestone deepens the value that Ciox offers with our comprehensive and highly efficient ROI solutions," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant.

Ciox's digitally enabled ROI is powered by Datavant Switchboard and begins with an intuitive application that guides patients through information requests. Following an authorization check, patient data is delivered — often within minutes — through a direct connection with the health system's Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. If requested information is not available digitally, Ciox deploys a manual retrieval process to ensure comprehensive fulfillment of patient requests. This complete and timely release of information is designed to satisfy patient needs and ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act.

