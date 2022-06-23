Submits Pledge to DHHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities today announced an audacious plan to manage the nation's largest, private, for-profit health system's efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. CREF's partner, Steward Health Care, submitted their plan to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050, to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, in partnership with the White House.

CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities to Manage Steward Health Care's HHS Pledge to Reduce Emissions

"We are excited that one of our largest clients and trusted partners, Steward Health Care, has agreed to undertake this ambitious initiative and continues to innovate at the intersection of healthcare, the environment, and the communities they serve," stated CREF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Gendron.

CREF and Steward recently completed a ten-year energy optimization program for Steward's facilities in the Northeast realizing significant savings and reduction of greenhouse gases in their communities.

Bob Gendron, Chief Executive Officer of CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities is available for comment if needed.

