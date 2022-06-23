Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital, Part of Main Line Health, Recognized Among the Nation's Top 15% of Hospitals for Outstanding Patient Experience

RADNOR, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital, part of Main Line Health, have been recognized by Healthgrades as among the nation's best for outstanding patient experience for the third straight year.

Main Line Health (PRNewswire)

The award means the three hospitals are among the top 15% of hospitals in America for patient experience.

representing 399 hospitals. Only 20 other Pennsylvania hospitals received the 2022 award.

Healthgrades measures commitment to quality from the patient perspective using data from an annual survey released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The awards are in addition to numerous Healthgrades honors already accrued by Main Line Health for 2022. Lankenau earlier was recognized with the Healthgrades 2022 America's 50 Best Hospitals Award™, placing it among the top 1% of all centers across the country. It is one of four hospitals in Pennsylvania with the distinction.

Lankenau also was honored as among the 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery and the 100 best hospitals for cardiac care, as well as for pulmonary care excellence.

"The patient experience award is truly meaningful," said Lankenau President Phillip Robinson. "I am proud of our distinction as among the top 50 hospitals in the country overall and of the recognition of our elite cardiac care. But being honored for outstanding patient experience is a distinction that belongs to everyone at Lankenau. It takes a group effort to ensure patients have a great experience, and the award is validation of our team's efforts."

For Bryn Mawr, the patient experience award comes in addition to earlier recognition for joint replacement, pulmonary and surgical care.

"At Bryn Mawr and throughout Main Line Health, we emphasize the importance of treating patients as we would want to be treated," said Bryn Mawr President John Schwarz. "We focus on this consistently and the results speak for themselves."

Paoli President Jim Paradis said the award for patient experience in stroke care is not a surprise.

"When patients come through our doors, we want them to know that they are not merely a number in the system," said Paoli President Jim Paradis, whose hospital has also been honored for excellence in stroke care. "I'm proud of our entire Paoli team."

