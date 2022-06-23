Stroock Endorsed By Chambers In 2022 Associate Satisfaction Report

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently published annual report on the best workplaces for legal industry associates, Chambers Associate endorsed Stroock for high associate satisfaction based on direct, anonymously conducted interviews with associates at the firm.

Chambers also noted the firm's strong performance when it comes to maintaining associates' quality of life.

Here's some of what Stroock's associates had to say about life at the firm:

"Stroock is a smaller law firm with big-law-firm work – you get the ability to work with top clients while experiencing a cozy, close-knit culture."

"Everyone is very familiar with each other, even partners are happy to chat or answer any of our questions."

"The firm does a good job with diversity, we have a number of committees, groups, events and resources."

"The firm's pro bono commitment is second to none, especially for a firm of our size."

"Stroock does a good job at making sure everyone's workloads are manageable."

