ClassLink and Canva for Education Partner to Deliver Creativity to Classrooms

CLIFTON, N.J., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A favorite of students and educators alike, Canva for Education has partnered with ClassLink to bring their free creativity and collaboration tool to schools everywhere.

This new partnership makes it quick and simple for districts to add students to Canva for Education so they can create, share, and review engaging assignments.

"A critical investment in the future of creativity in the classroom has become a huge global focus – it's one Canva cares deeply about. We're proud to partner with ClassLink to make it easy for school districts around the world to easily get started with Canva in the classroom." - Jason Wilmot, Head of Education, Canva

Now both ClassLink and non-ClassLink schools using Canva for Education can automate rostering to the Canva Platform. Non-ClassLink schools can use ClassLink Roster Server Lite, which uses the OneRoster open data standard to manage rostering data.

ClassLink empowers educators to deliver on the promise of education technology with innovative tools while Canva is an online design tool with a mission to empower everyone through design. This partnership with Canva for Education allows students and teachers to brainstorm, design, and create more easily and effectively.

"Empowering students and educators through creativity and collaboration is a mission both ClassLink and Canva for Education take seriously, making this partnership a natural fit. We're incredibly proud to bring Canva for Education to creators in schools across the country through this partnership, demonstrating our enduring commitment to connecting learners with the high-quality resources they need to succeed in school and beyond." - Patrick Devanney, Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships, ClassLink

Once Canva for Education syncs with Roster Server Lite, the Canva platform will have all the schools, teachers, students, classes, and corresponding enrollments updated automatically daily. Teachers will have their corresponding school and class data when they log into Canva. In addition to helping teachers save time when getting students started with Canva for Education, Roster Server Lite also allows IT teams more flexibility when connecting students to Canva's many capabilities.

If you're a ClassLink customer, Canva for Education can be added to your LaunchPad today, from your app library, at no additional cost.

School Districts interested in launching Canva for Education district-wide can apply here (100% free for K-12 districts and schools).

Headed to ISTE 2022?

‍Join Patrick Devanney, ClassLink's Senior VP of Strategy and Partnerships, on Tuesday, June 28 at 3:30pm CDT at Canva Booth #3224 to learn more about ClassLink's partnership with Canva for Education.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 17 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

About Canva for Education

Canva for Education makes it easy to create, collaborate, and communicate visually in the classroom and beyond. It's 100% free for K-12 districts, schools, teachers and their students. Bring your ideas to life with thousands of ready-to-use educational templates from presentations, posters, comic strips, book reports, infographics, newsletters, and more.

