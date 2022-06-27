Everest Group Names Access Healthcare a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

RECOGNIZED FOR ITS SIGNIFICANT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH, STRENGTHENED PROCESS AUTOMATION, AND DELIVERY CAPABILITIES

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle, process automation, and information technology services, announced that for the second consecutive year, Everest Group has named the company a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

The 2022 report, which evaluates over 30 service providers of revenue cycle management (RCM) based on their market impact, vision for the business, and delivery capabilities, places Access Healthcare at the forefront of the industry in all these parameters.

"In the face of personal adversity, our people still showed up and stayed true to the purpose and values we stand for. And for that, I am forever grateful and dedicate our success to them. We have amplified the expertise of our people by surrounding them with great tech, learning, and growth opportunities. We are committed to investing in developing our people and delivery capabilities. Having proven our ability to grow organically, we are actively looking to expand our services portfolio and grow inorganically," said Anurag Jain, Chairman & CEO of Access Healthcare.

Access Healthcare uses a single proprietary platform to drive collaboration, transparency, and communication for all stakeholders – our people, leadership, and clients – all connected through an integrated workflow. Access Healthcare's robotic process automation platform, echo, has evolved significantly and provides specific solutions for front-end, mid-cycle, and back-end revenue cycle processes.

"Our tech-led approach, deep domain knowledge, continuous innovation, and geographical and service diversity are some of our key differentiators. We upped the game during the challenging pandemic and delivered excellent revenue cycle services. This unblemished track record of service delivery strengthens our positioning as a trusted partner to our clients and enables us to gain market and wallet share. I thank our employees for their commitment and our customers for their continued trust in us," says Kumar Shwetabh, President, US Operations, Access Healthcare.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic, the talent crisis and inflation concerns emerged as key challenges for healthcare providers in the United States. Consequently, many health systems and provider facilities opened up to outsource their revenue cycle management operations, resulting in significant growth in the revenue cycle outsourcing market," said Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Access Healthcare tapped into the emerging needs of healthcare providers by investing in talent and technology to support their operations. Initiatives and investments, such as delivery network expansion, skilling-up workforce, and developing analytics and automation solutions, propelled Access Healthcare to be a Star Performer and Leader on Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

ABOUT ACCESS HEALTHCARE

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centers in the US, India, and the Philippines. Their 24,000+ staff is committed to bringing revenue cycle excellence to clients by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, TX, the company supports over 400,000 healthcare providers through 85+ clients, serving 80+ specialties, processing over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribing medical codes to over 30 million charts annually.

With over 3,500 virtual bots in operation, Access Healthcare's proprietary robotic process automation platform helps its clients improve efficiency. Access Healthcare is HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified, providing security, availability, and confidentiality of sensitive health information. For more information, visit www.accesshealthcare.com.

