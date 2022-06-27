iClick Interactive Releases Metaverse Livestreaming Mobile App Arohar

Brings livestreaming to the metaverse for the first time

HONG KONG, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced the launch of Arohar, its proprietary live streaming enhancement mobile application that integrates AI, AR and interactive 3D avatars to bring a brand new metaverse-based live streaming experience to users. iClick's flagship product, Arohar, for KOL promotion in overseas markets represents a new SaaS paradigm for live streaming.

According to the global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"), the metaverse-related market is estimated to reach USD467.4 billion by 2025. Featuring immersive virtual backgrounds and effects, and the ability to create real-time facial animation avatars through AR technology, Arohar's all-in-one livestreaming solution marks iClick's first step into the metaverse market. Arohar currently enables users to access Meta and other overseas metaverse platforms, and future upgrades will help accelerate the development of the metaverse ecosystem and promote the transformation of the live streaming industry.

Arohar brings exciting new features to livestreaming including 3D avatars with AR facial micro-expression tracking and real-time facial animation and immersive virtual backgrounds through the AI image processing technology. Arohar is able to instantly detect the physical features of the live streamer and generate a clear virtual likeness and background without a green screen. Through these innovations, Arohar delivers a cutting-edge metaverse livestreaming experience that allows users to enjoy eight key features:

Access to high quality virtual backgrounds;

Create real-time animated 3D avatars;

Enhance facial features with beauty and makeup filters;

Use multi-scene switching to ensure smooth and attractive live streaming;

Remote control of live streaming via App or Bluetooth;

Share mobile game streams with friends and fans seamlessly via screen sharing;

Enhance live streams through built-in massive live streaming resources;

Support live streaming to multiple social media platforms such as Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and more.

Frankie Ho, iClick's President of International Business said, "We are very excited to announce the overseas launch of Arohar, a breakthrough solution that empowers metaverse livestreaming under our 'SaaS+X' business model. Arohar will be a key driver in our overseas market strategy as we focus on innovation to drive robust growth. iClick will continue to seek business opportunities in the metaverse while further accelerating the development of our SaaS product matrix to address brands' challenges in the face of rapidly evolving business models and market."

Arohar is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in North America. For more information, please visit arohar.app.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit https://ir.i-click.com.

