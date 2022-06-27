Ribbon Cutting Celebrates the Opening of New Real Estate Office

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group, a trailblazer in New England real estate, recently celebrated the grand opening of their new real estate office with a ribbon cutting in early June. The new office is located on 3631 White Mountain Highway just north of North Conway Village in Intervale.

Pictured from left are Nicole Little, Stacie Goodrich, Katie Hamby, Christopher Masiello (CEO), Kerry MacDougall (Sales Director), Deirdre Braun, and Amy Rogers. (PRNewswire)

The Masiello Group is a second-generation family company helping real estate owners and buyers throughout New England since 1966. With more than 35 offices throughout Northern New England, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is the largest residential real estate firm north of Boston and is the only company in the region to offer a complete spectrum of real estate services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services.

The Masiello Group's CEO, Chris Masiello, is actively helping to shape the future of the real estate industry through his hands-on expertise as well as his promise to both personally and professionally strive to always be better. Chris is a 35-year veteran in real estate and is a nationally recognized expert and leader in business operations, marketing, relocation and homeownership services.

"At The Masiello Group's North Conway office, you will find the personalized touch you would expect within a small community, plus the full range of integrated offerings our team offers including mortgage financing, home warranty, relocation, and closing services" said Masiello. "Best of all, you'll be working with the area's most experienced real estate agents who are steadfastly committed to providing clients with a quality experience."

Contact Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group at 603-446-6810 or find then online at www.masiello.com/north-conway-nh.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

With more than 35 offices throughout Northern New England, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is the largest real estate firm north of Boston and is the only company in the region to offer a complete spectrum of home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. The Masiello Group was recently named a Top 25 Broker by Realogy Leads Group in recognition of its excellent performance and customer satisfaction. In January 2022, Swanepoel Power 200 recognized Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Masiello as one of the most influential leaders in the residential real estate industry. For more information, visit www.masiello.com.

Welcoming lobby space in The Masiello Group's new North Conway office (PRNewswire)

The North Conway office enjoys with incredible scenic views, and is conveniently located along White Mountain Highway across from the Intervale visitors' center. (PRNewswire)

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is Northern New England's #1 Real Estate Firm (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Better Homes and Garden Real Estate The Masiello Group