Permanent installation of learning lab for K-12 classes, located within the College of Science at Northeastern University, via partnership with BioBus and ZEISS Microscopy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A class of high schoolers from Boston Green Academy cuts the ribbon on a new opportunity for students in the Greater Boston metropolitan area to experience scientific research adjacent to a fully functioning lab.

ZEISS Donates New Lab Equipment for BioBus STEM Outreach Programs at Northeastern University (PRNewswire)

Focused on increasing access to STEM education for K-12 students, the new infrastructure is the product of a collaboration between three organizations. BioBus developed and provides a broad STEM education curriculum, Northeastern University provided lab space and access to working scientists, and ZEISS Microscopy provided state-of-the-art microscopes.

BioBus is an organization that since 2008, has helped more than 300,000 students become budding scientists. Over 80% of these students are from minority and low-income backgrounds. BioBus plans to bring expertise in science engagement and pedagogy to Boston students immediately, and within five years the team hopes to deploy BioBus New England, a new mobile laboratory to deliver programs across broader New England.

The opportunity to connect two of BioBus' previous contributors came from Mollie Thurman, M.A., Chief Community Scientist, at BioBus Inc. "Working with these tools is a transformative experience for our students," states Mollie. "We've had students walk in thinking that science is boring and then beg to stay longer so they can keep looking through the microscope. Visiting a lab and using this equipment alongside professional scientists expands our students' awareness of what being a scientist looks like."

ZEISS Microscopy installed four Axiolab 5 microscopes and four SteREO Discovery.V8 Fluorescence Microscope Systems for use in the BioBus lab introductions. "Our goal is to help young minds to see opportunities to pursue science as a career," said Joseph Huff, Head of Marketing, for ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions, North America. "We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with BioBus to bring this message and inspire students."

The lab space in Northeastern University is in the same room as an active research environment. After the students receive their introductions on the Axiolab 5 and SteReo Discovery.V8, they can walk around and see the research happening on the advanced research-grade microscopes. Northeastern faculty are also working with BioBus to develop new curricula tightly linked to active research programs, with a goal of providing students with bridges to state-of-the-art research experiences in the life sciences.

About ZEISS

Further information at www.zeiss.com

