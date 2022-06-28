Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Audition" App

New Link in Bio App Lets Creators Instantly Connect with Talent

SAN DIEGO , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Audition, a new app designed to help creators find talent for their latest projects.

Audition App on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Audition offers a place where creators can instantly connect with candidates to find talent for their latest projects. From finding musicians to feature on new tracks, to casting talent for a film, or finding the next vocal sensation, creators set the stage in their Link in Bio for their auditions by customizing the app based on their creative needs and the talent they are looking for.

Within the app, creators can upload a cover video, create a title, write a description for their project, and upload ZIP files with all the materials applicants need to complete their audition. Creators can also add a message letting people know what to expect after submitting an audition.

Applicants will record and upload their video or audio recordings to the app within the creator's link in bio. Before they complete their submission, they will fill out a form with their contact information. As candidates submit auditions, creators can view them within the app's feed.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Audition on the Koji App Store

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji