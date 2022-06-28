PREDICTIVE FITNESS AND TRIDOT ANNOUNCE A GROUNDBREAKING TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP WITH G.O.A.T. MARK ALLEN

Partnership brings together the human wisdom and experience of the greatest endurance athlete of all time with revolutionary algorithmic intelligence (AI).

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriDot, a division of Predictive Fitness, Inc. and Mark Allen, the Greatest Endurance Athlete of All Time and 6x IRONMAN Triathlon World Champion are proud to announce the creation of the TriDot Mark Allen Edition. The TriDot platform is the first use of algorithmic intelligence (AI) for coaches and triathletes. The TriDot Mark Allen Edition combines the wisdom and insight Mark has gained through his unparalleled racing career and 30 years of coaching experience with revolutionary algorithmic intelligence to provide triathletes around the world with training programs updated in real time with input from wearables, coaches and direct athlete input. The revolutionary training system allows athletes to most effectively increase performance while managing fatigue and reducing illness and injury.

The TriDot Mark Allen Edition will be available Fall 2022. Secure your spot on the waitlist to gain early access and get updates: https://tridot.com/mark-allen-edition/

The partnership is the result of months of discussion between Mark Allen Sports CEO, Scott Zagarino and Predictive Fitness Founder and CEO, Jeff Booher. "When Mark and I became familiar with the use of algorithmic intelligence technology applied to coaching by Predictive Fitness, we immediately saw the potential for a breakthrough in triathlon coaching." said Zagarino. Predictive Fitness CEO Jeff Booher said, "We have been developing the technology for the past two decades and were blown away by how quickly an athlete of Mark's reputation and stature grasped the value and potential for what we've worked so hard on all these years."

"The big limiting factor for coaches has been the brain's inability to match complex training data with human experience," said Allen. "Until now there was no way any coach could assimilate all of the possible scenarios and produce programming from that data. This is the future of coaching, and I am incredibly excited about being on the cutting edge with TriDot."

ABOUT PREDICTIVE FITNESS

Predictive Fitness leverages its comprehensive dataset and nSight™ Intelligence Engine to power applications that optimize health, fitness, and performance. It employs its proprietary normalizing technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and other patent-pending technologies to create solutions for endurance athletes, general fitness, health-conscious individuals as well as military, employer, insurance, healthcare, and wellness stakeholders. Predictive Fitness harnesses data to help people live healthier, longer, and happier lives. www.Predictive.fit

ABOUT MARK ALLEN

Mark Allen, named "The Greatest Endurance Athlete of All Time" by ESPN, has won the IRONMAN® World Championships 6 times, the Nice International Triathlon 10 times, and the first recognized Olympic Distance Triathlon World Championship. He went undefeated in 21 straight races for an incredible two-year winning streak. He has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for IRONMAN, USA Triathlon, and the International Triathlon Union. Post retirement, Allen has coached for more than 25 years and served on the IRONMAN University Advisory Board. www.MarkAllenSports.com

ABOUT TRIDOT

TriDot is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology and performance science division of Predictive Fitness, Inc. that provides Optimized Triathlon Training® for triathletes. TriDot handles the analytics and training program design, giving coaches more time to work with their athletes. Its patents-pending technology uses each athlete's biometrics and training data along with its own proprietary big data and artificial intelligence engine to design and optimize training for athletes, with or without a coach. It produces substantially greater results in up to 30% less training time. www.TriDot.com

