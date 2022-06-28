Rezolut Partners with Centrelake to Expand Imaging Services in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezolut, LLC, a high-growth medical imaging business, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement with Centrelake, headquartered in Ontario, CA.

Centrelake Imaging is a full-service, all-digital radiology network in Southern California consisting of 10 imaging centers across 3 counties. The practice was founded in 2006 in Ontario, California by a team of experienced medical practitioners focused on delivering high-quality and affordable diagnostic imaging services.

Over the years, Centrelake Imaging developed a reputation for delivering exceptional patient care. This dedication is supported by the use of advanced technology coupled with the skills and expertise of highly qualified and esteemed radiology professionals.

Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut, stated, "Centrelake is a great fit for Rezolut. The team at Centrelake has built a strong radiology business by providing exceptional quality and by earning the trust of patients and physicians. The acquisition allows us to continue building a powerful Rezolut footprint in Southern California."

Dr. Anand Lapsi, Medical Director for Centrelake said, "Since 2006, Centrelake has grown and become a great presence in our community. As a member of the Rezolut family, I am confident that Centrelake will emerge as an even bigger asset to our community with more resources, improved technology, and greater accessibility."

Amar Lapsi, JD, MBA, COO for Centrelake, asserts, "As a result of this new partnership, we look forward to gaining a more robust integrated suite of solutions to deliver high-quality patient care and enhanced value to our providers. We are thrilled to be partnering with a firm that is aligned with our core values and committed to building an innovative platform to expand more services to our patients."

The acquisition increases Rezolut's number of outpatient imaging centers to 36 nationally, with 17 in the greater Los Angeles area. The move demonstrates Rezolut's commitment to building an innovative, national, multi-modal platform that delivers high-quality service to patients.

About Rezolut, LLC

Rezolut is a national platform of diagnostic medical imaging services. With a focus on four key platforms, its mission is to provide and facilitate top-notch patient care, partnered with innovative technology, to achieve better health outcomes. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

