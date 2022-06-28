That Queso Drip Tho! QDOBA Mexican Eats® Announces Pure Gold by QDOBA™, its First-Ever Virtual Brand Featuring an Exclusive, Online-Only Menu of Loaded Gold Quesos, 24-Karat Quesadillas and Gold Rush Tacos

QDOBA's latest made-to-order innovation leverages third-party delivery to satisfy hungry guests with cheesy queso goodness, available now in select markets nationwide

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA knows a thing or two about queso and is making sure its beloved guest favorite gets the respect it deserves! That's why the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, known for making the world a more flavorful place, is launching its first virtual brand, Pure Gold by QDOBA™. The exclusive menu starring QDOBA's signature 3-Cheese Queso is only available through third-party delivery apps to ensure fans have access to their most indulgent queso cravings, whenever they hit. Pure Gold by QDOBA™ is now available in select markets across the U.S., including Denver, Michigan & Indianapolis, with the potential for future expansion.

"The launch of our Pure Gold virtual brand gives guests a convenient and craveable delivery experience. Pure Gold fulfills a promise of simple indulgence by bringing guests new ways to enjoy our signature queso," said Karin Silk, CMO of QDOBA. "The exclusive online menu features loaded quesos, leveled-up quesadillas, and unique tacos—all served with bold flavor and just the right amount of attitude. If you really like cheese like we do, you won't be disappointed!"

The Pure Gold menu features one-of-a-kind menu items, made to order with the best ingredients. The three crave-worthy categories include:

Loaded Gold Quesos : QDOBA's signature 3-Cheese Queso loaded with all the fixings and served with chips on the side, boasting bold flavor in every bite! Choose from:

24-Karat Quesadillas : Cheese on cheese on cheese! This golden, next-level dish features a golden cheese-crusted flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and QDOBA's famous 3-Cheese Queso. Served with hand-crafted guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Gold Rush Tacos : Available a la carte or in a pack of three, these unique tacos are available in three flavorful options. Each taco includes a rush of gooey 3-Cheese Queso layered between two (flour or corn) tortillas and is loaded with protein plus craveable toppings. Proteins choices include:

QDOBA's Pure Gold menu items are exclusively available to order online through third-party delivery apps in select U.S. cities. Now through July 6, get $5 off your order of $25 or more on Pure Gold orders placed on DoorDash*. For more information about Pure Gold by QDOBA™, visit www.puregoldqdoba.com

*This discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Limit one redemption per order. Subtotal must be at least $25. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by creating their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and TikTok .

