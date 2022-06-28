XNK broadens its pipeline with bladder cancer study

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced it is initiating a program targeting urothelial cancer, the most common form of bladder cancer. This is the first project where XNK's proprietary technology platform of natural killer (NK) cell therapies is applied towards solid tumors. The company will collaborate with the Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, Sweden.

"XNK is in a strong financial position and the time is right to continue to broaden our pipeline beyond hematological malignancies. Urothelial bladder cancer is a severe disease with large unmet medical need," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "This is the company's third indication and puts XNK at the forefront of clinical development and manufacturing of autologous natural killer cell-based products."

The company will collaborate with the Karolinska University Hospital to initially evaluate XNK's autologous NK cell product, alone and in combination with existing treatment, on tumor cells from patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer with the goal to take this further into a clinical trial. More than 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer are expected in the United States in 2022 alone, according to the American Cancer Society.

The program will complement the ongoing Phase II clinical study in multiple myeloma and the preclinical proof of concept study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using patient samples from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

