AccentCare Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccentCare, a leading provider of Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care Services, announced it achieved HITRUST Certified 2-year (r2) status for information security for its Home Health and Hospice instances of Home Care Home Base (HCHB) hosted with Home Care Home Base, VMWare Horizon hosted at Cyxtera Colocation Services, Azure Management Console hosted at Microsoft Azure Cloud Services, and endpoints including laptops and tablets achieving Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) certified status demonstrates that the organization's foundational technology used by its Home Health and Hospice lines of business have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places AccentCare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification," said Craig Cheney, VP, Chief Information Security Officer at AccentCare.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "AccentCare's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About AccentCare®

AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute health care covering a broad continuum of services from personal care to home health, palliative care, hospice, telehealth, and care management. Our innovative care models and strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups, insurers, and value-based providers give us a full understanding of how to deliver the best possible experience for patients and their families. Because of these distinct advantages, we can reimagine and advance the standards of care in our communities.

Headquartered in Dallas, our 30,000 compassionate professionals across the nation deliver care in more than 250 locations, collectively serving more than 200,000 individuals across 31 states and the District of Columbia. Visit us at www.accentcare.com

