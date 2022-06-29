BillingPlatform Unveils New Product Innovations and Partner Connectors

Continued investment in best-in-class security, revenue recognition, payments and financial ecosystem integrations further extend market leadership position

DENVER, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, announced its latest platform and product innovations, including hosted payment pages as well as new and updated connectors to Salesforce, NetSuite, OneSource, Avalara and other enterprise systems. BillingPlatform continues to invest and extend the capabilities of its product portfolio to accelerate the quote-to-cash process and simplify revenue recognition for enterprises looking to optimize their billing and revenue management processes.

BillingPlatform's latest product innovations include:

Configure & Sell: The BillingPlatform CPQ product has been enhanced with greater rating precision, simplified quotation editing, the ability to generate renewals and additional flexibility when saving and sending quotes to customers. With a unified solution for billing and CPQ, these enhancements help to streamline the quoting process, allowing users to quickly and easily generate accurate customer quotations and streamline overall revenue management processes.





Bill & Invoice: Key enhancements include the ability to redact the audit history via API to comply with GDPR and other consumer privacy laws, localization updates, improved revenue leakage detection and enhanced approval processing to speed financial close.





Pay & Collect: Customers can now embed a payment page hosted by BillingPlatform to capture credit card and direct debit payments via the Adyen payment gateway enabling e-commerce billing. This embeddable page also manages subscribers' stored payment methods, helping customers significantly lower their PCI compliance burden. In addition, BillingPlatform has added support for the Stax payment gateway.





Recognize & Report: Customers now have more flexibility with configuring formulas in transaction classification rules, grouping revenue contracts and viewing summary details of a contract's total revenue value including total revenue recognition to date, current balance sheet impact and start/end dates. These enhancements empower enterprise financial teams with more detailed information at-a-glance.





Nurture & Grow: BillingPlatform has added more controls and tools that alert customers when a modification to the platform has been made and detail the impact of the change while maintaining performance and usability. In addition, BillingPlatform has enhanced several partner connectors including Salesforce, NetSuite, OneSource, Avalara and ATOS.

The platform enhancements complement BillingPlatform's recent expansion through its global ecosystem of services and solutions partners as well as key customer wins with CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. and Neptune Technology Group.

"Compared to even just a year ago, we continue to win much larger deals over longer terms that include multiple of our CPQ, billing, revenue recognition, collections and portal products and services, underscoring our market momentum with global enterprises," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform's CEO. "Each quarter, our platform improvements are a result of what our customers need to better manage their billing and revenue management tasks and the entire quote-to-cash cycle."

These platform enhancements come on the heels of recent company news, most notably the announcement that MGI Research positioned BillingPlatform's Automated Revenue Management solution as a Market Leader based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. Additionally, the company released its yearly Trends in Finance survey and was recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software category and a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™.

