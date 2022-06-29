Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.centurycommunities.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-451-6152

International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13731050

The playback can be accessed through August 27, 2022.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

