Distribution Performance Solutions Announces Company Name Change to DCPerform

PHOENIX, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distribution Performance Solutions (DPS), a leading provider of distribution solutions, announced the company will begin operating under the new name DCPerform. This rebranding initiative reflects the company's growing ambitions and its mission to provide innovative distribution solutions for the success of its customers. Accompanying the name change, a redesigned company logo has also been unveiled.

"Our refreshed brand is an exciting and necessary progression for DCPerform as we continue to establish ourselves in the marketplace," said Paul Fichiera, President of DCPerform.

The new branding and modernized logo emphasize the company's key service area, optimizing and transforming the Distribution Center (DC). "As technology and engineering innovators, this newly defined brand aligns closely with our strategic vision, while demonstrating our commitment to growth and to our customers' success," said Wonil Gregg, Vice President of DCPerform.

The new DCPerform logo includes the original logo design's color scheme while illustrating the integrative movement of supply chain in an onward and upward motion. "It was important to build elements in our new logo design to honor our legacy and highlight the evolution of our brand's core values," said Wonil Gregg.

The company will also launch a newly designed website in September 2022.

To learn more about DCPerform, visit the company's website at www.dcperform.com.

About DCPerform

DCPerform, a Phoenix-based company, is an engineering and technology innovation firm with a customer base in retail, manufacturing, technology, and e-com distribution. DCPerform provides design, integration, and deployment services delivering maximum warehouse operations efficiency, and optimal space utilization. The global supply chain is challenged by the complexity of fulfilling today's marketplace expectations. With our ecosystem of partners and industry leading capabilities, we aspire to deliver the same world class experience as our customers provides for theirs. For more information about DCPerform, visit www.dcperform.com.

