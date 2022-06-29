EarthX and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Present "The Way of the Rain - Hope for Earth"

A Multidisciplinary Environmental Performance Created and Directed by Sibylle Szaggars Redford, in Collaboration with Music Composer Tim Janis and Performance Film Artist Floyd Thomas McBee

Special narration and Spoken Word by Robert Redford

Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthX and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra today announced the U.S. Premiere of The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth. This multidisciplinary environmental performance is a creation for orchestra, chorus, film, art, and spoken word and will be presented at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas, at 7pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The performance interprets nature's powerful beauty while calling attention to the Earth's vulnerability brought on by climate change. This performance, created and directed by Sibylle Szaggars Redford, is in collaboration with Music Composer Tim Janis, Performance Film Artist Floyd Thomas McBee, with a special narration – Spoken Word by Robert Redford. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Julien Benichou. VIP Experience packages are available at $1,000 and $2,500. Tickets for the event are $45-$250 and will go on sale at 4:00PM Eastern/3:00PM Central time. Details are available at dallassymphony.org.

The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth originally slated for the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day at Earthx2020 at Music Hall, Fair Park was delayed due to pandemic-related concerns. EarthX Founder Trammell S. Crow said, "We were struck by the beauty of Sibylle Szaggars Redford's powerful piece and knew that we had to include this in our 50th Celebration of Earth Day Week festivities. After more than two years we are thrilled to be hosting this special evening in Dallas with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra."

"I knew that the Dallas Symphony needed to be part of this project from the moment that Trammell approached me," said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. "The marrying of all these disciplines to tell the story of our Earth resonated with me, and I know it will resonate with audiences."

"We are honored The Way of the Rain - Hope for Earth will finally be presented to Dallas," said Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Founder, President & Artistic Director of The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth. "The future of Earth and our well-being lies in our hands, only together - like raindrops - will we be able to nourish the river of life! Let's raise our voices together in these crucial times for Earth - the Mother of All!"

The Way of the Rain - Hope for Earth tells the artistic story about the formation of the Universe, the evolution of all galaxies, and eventually the birth of our unique and beautiful Planet Earth with all its elements.

The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth tickets are on sale now at dallassymphony.org. Patrons may purchase a special VIP package that includes cocktails and a post-dinner reception with the Redfords and The Way of The Rain team.

Performance Film: Mother Earth

Storyline and Direction: Sibylle Szaggars Redford

Content Research and Film Editing: Floyd Thomas McBee

Music composed by: Tim Janis

Spoken Word: Written by Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars Redford - with narration by Robert Redford

Produced by: EarthX, EarthxFilm, M3 Films LLC & Michael Cain

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest green gathering that includes an expo, conferences, film festival, and television network and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. EarthxFilm aims to bring awareness of the environmental crisis in order to create sincere action on both an individual and communal scale and to inspire local and global change on how we as humans affect our home planet and our fellow beings. EarthxTV is now available as an OTT platform on streaming TV services, mobile devices, and tablets for balanced, inclusive environmental conversations, programs, emerging media & films. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth

The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth was inspired by the annual monsoon rains that sustain life on the fragile landscape of the high - desert plateaus of the Southwest. This live multidisciplinary performance invites the audience to remember their physical and spiritual connection to our planet's beauty and plight through paintings, music, dance, film, light, and spoken word. Conceived by environmental artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford to explore the issue of climate change resulting in rapidly changing weather patterns, Szaggars Redford collaborates with world-renowned artists to create a piece that illustrates crucial environmental dilemmas through performance art. For more information about The Way of the Rain, Inc. 501(c)(3) please visit: http://thewayoftherain.org and https://www.facebook.com/thewayoftherain/

ABOUT the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Fabio Luisi, presents world-class orchestral music at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, one of the world's top-rated concert halls. As the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts and innovative multi-media presentations. In fulfilling its commitment to the community, the orchestra reaches more than 243,000 adults and children annually through performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives. The DSO's involvement with the City of Dallas and the surrounding region includes an award-winning multi-faceted educational program, community projects, popular parks concerts and youth programming.

During the pandemic, the Dallas Symphony was the first major U.S. orchestra to present socially distanced concerts with live audiences during the 2020/21 Season. Furthermore, the orchestra has offered more than 200 outdoor chamber concerts in neighborhoods throughout the

Metroplex since the summer. The DSO continued online music lessons to more than 300 students as part of its Young Strings and Kim Noltemy Young Musicians programs and increased its online dissemination of concerts through its website and on social media.

The DSO has a tradition dating back to 1900 and is a cornerstone of the unique, 118-acre Arts District in Downtown Dallas that is home to multiple performing arts venues, museums and parks – the largest district of its kind in the nation. The DSO is supported, in part, by funds from

the Office of Arts & Culture, City of Dallas.

