NACD OPENS CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR 2022 DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 corporate board members, today announced a call for nominations for the NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards, recognizing boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices.

The NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards will be given to five organizations, one in each of the five award categories: (1) Public Company—Large Cap, (2) Public Company—Mid Cap, (3) Public Company—Small Cap, (4) Privately owned company, and (5) nonprofit organization.

This awards program is part of NACD's ongoing commitment to highlighting breakthrough board practices that promote greater diversity, equity, and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.

"For more than 40 years, NACD has been committed to the diversification of the boardroom and the creation of an equitable and inclusive board culture," said Peter R. Gleason, CEO of NACD. "These awards seek not only to continue our efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, but also to spotlight boards that are committed to creating better outcomes for their companies."

Nominations will be evaluated by an independent, external selection committee of leading corporate directors who have diverse skills, experiences, and insights. Nominated boards will be assessed based on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DE&I objectives; how the DE&I approaches impact the organization and external stakeholders; and how the company's DE&I initiatives have driven innovation.

To nominate a board, visit the NACD DE&I Awards platform.

Nominations can be made by anyone with knowledge of the board: board members, company executives, shareholders, advisors to the board, or other colleagues. NACD membership is not required to nominate a board or to be nominated for recognition. The deadline for submission is August 14, 2022.

Winners will be announced at the NACD DE&I Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Please note: governmental organizations and non-US entities are not eligible for nomination.

For questions, please contact dei@nacdonline.org.

For more information on NACD's commitment to the advancement of DE&I at the board level, and for further insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit the NACD Diversity & Inclusion Resource Center and the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org .

