BioSteel Welcomes Bruce Jacobson as President

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") announced the appointment of Bruce Jacobson as President of BioSteel, who, together with Co-Founders John Celenza and Michael Cammalleri, will be responsible for accelerating the growth of BioSteel into a top-4 sports hydration company.

Jacobson joins BioSteel with a wealth of experience from the beverage industry. Having served in several senior leadership roles, he is an experienced brand builder and business strategist who has led organizations to best-in-class growth and market dominance. Most recently, Jacobson served on the advisory board and as Chief Operating Officer of an alcohol seltzer company, where he led a team in scaling the business to achieve profitable growth while balancing its entrepreneurial spirit and identity. Prior to that role, he spent 17 years at Constellation Brands, including four years in the role of Chief Commercial Officer, where he and his team achieved 36 consecutive quarters of industry-leading growth, while delivering an aggregate of more than $5B in revenue and strong margins.

"Bruce will be an invaluable addition to the company's leadership team as BioSteel continues to grow at a record pace by challenging the status quo in hydration," said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth. "With deep experience building brands, driving profitability, developing distribution strategies, and leading cross-functional teams, we are confident that Bruce will complement and enhance the capabilities of the current leadership team and further advance BioSteel's standing in the market."

"It is an honor to join BioSteel and be a part of an innovative challenger brand that is already revolutionizing the sports hydration industry," said Jacobson. "I've seen first-hand the passion that everyone at BioSteel brings to the table for our brand and products, and I am eager to partner with this exceptional team to build on the success to-date and accelerate our growth into the future."

Founded in 2009 by NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri and business partner John Celenza, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a healthy alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, in flavors ranging Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

"Michael and I are excited to welcome Bruce to the BioSteel team," said Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "We are deeply committed to the long-term success of BioSteel, and with Bruce's track record of championing brands, we are confident that he will progress the achievement of our business objectives, including cementing BioSteel at the forefront of the sports hydration category. We look forward to working with him to bring to fruition the incredible opportunities that lie ahead for BioSteel."

BioSteel products, which include both ready to drink sports drinks and sports hydration mixes, are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

In 2019, Canopy Growth acquired a majority stake in BioSteel, and the brand has been able to expand distribution in the U.S. market by leveraging the Constellation Brand's Gold Network. With the backing of Constellation Brand's ecosystem, BioSteel secured partnerships with more than 200 distributors and now has distributor presence in every county in the U.S.

