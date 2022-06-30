SAN ANTONIO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey has closed on land for the company's second single-family rental development project, Collection Champions Circle. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the 22.9-acre property will feature 276 one- two- and three-bedroom duplex-style homes.

Embrey to Expand Single-Family Rental Portfolio with Collection Champions Circle (PRNewswire)

Collection Champions Circle will be a master-planned community that provides the privacy and neighborhood feel of a single-family home alongside luxurious shared amenities such as a clubhouse, resort-style pool and best-in-class on-site property management also provided by Embrey.

"Embrey's single-family rental communities are the perfect option for renters who appreciate the lifestyle and convenience of a traditional apartment community while also providing many of the benefits of a single-family home," says Jeremy Williams, Senior Vice President of Development. "This is a particularly attractive option for young families, pet owners and empty-nesters."

Additionally, the development lies near a number of popular employers including Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Facebook and Amazon.

"Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing multifamily markets in the country," says John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Development. "The area's strong economic and demographic momentum and high household income make it a prime location for this particular style of development."

Embrey has partnered with a number of design consultants to make this project come to fruition, including W Partnership, Knight Fowler Millsap and Design Environments.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month with completion expected in 2024. Embrey is the general contractor and will oversee construction on the project.

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction. www.embreydc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey