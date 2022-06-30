LiveHire and myInterview Announce Integration Partnership to Deliver Next Generation Video Interviewing

MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) recruitment platform connecting companies and candidates, and myInterview, a premium global video interviewing platform, announces their integration partnership to bring one-way video interviewing to the hiring process for better and faster results.

myInterview brings personality to the hiring process by allowing candidates to record one-way interviews that allow hiring managers to make more efficient hiring decisions, reduce time to hire, and choose the right candidates.

The integration between myInterview and LiveHire provides a simple way for hiring managers to make the best matches between people and jobs while achieving faster time to hire. myInterview's Intelligence™ AI-driven predictive analytics allows for better data-driven hiring decisions.

With the integration, LiveHire users will be able to request candidates complete the video interview through myInterview. From here, candidates can record their personalized video to which myInterview will collect and share the results and data back into the LiveHire platform. The solution will provide a standardized interviewing process for all candidates and enhanced collaboration and decision-making for hiring managers when reviewing applications.

"The integration with myInterview is an exciting opportunity for LiveHire. The way organizations hire talent is fundamentally shifting and we are excited to work alongside myInterview to rethink the traditional recruitment process," says Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire.

"LiveHire is in a class of its own when it comes to recruitment optimization. We strongly believe that this partnership couples the very best in recruitment management with the best in candidate experience, and I look forward to welcoming our clients to experience the new integration" Benjy Gillman, CEO of myInterview.

"In the post-pandemic world, virtual interviewing has become an essential tool for talent acquisition and even more clearly for high volume recruiting," said Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales at LiveHire. "The integration and the integrated workflow with LiveHire and myInterview will dramatically accelerate the entire hiring process for Total Talent Acquisition and Direct Sourcing at scale."

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us.

About myInterview

myInterview rethinks the recruitment process to reduce the time to hire by 70% and help companies choose the best candidate. myInterview uses asynchronous question/ answer video to encourage candidates to express their true selves and lets hiring managers identify the best hire with a focus on user experience. The platform enables team collaboration, workflow management and a seamless integration with LiveHire, making myInterview a "no-brainer" solution for 5,000 companies. Over 7,000,000 candidates have already created videos with myInterview for clients such as Ocado, Facebook, Six Flags and Chick-fil-A. www.myInterview.com

View original content:

SOURCE LiveHire