Norman Heinrich Appointed CEO of Tokio Marine Highland

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine Highland, a leading property and casualty insurance underwriting agency, today announced the appointment of Norman Heinrich to Chief Executive Officer. Heinrich succeeds Pat Blandford, who stepped down after serving nearly two decades in multiple leadership roles, including CEO since 2018.

Norman Heinrich, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Highland (PRNewswire)

Heinrich built and grew TMH's private flood division into a market leader with sustained underwriting profitability.

Heinrich brings deep expertise and more than 35 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. He joined Tokio Marine Highland (formerly WNC Insurance Services) in 1995 to build the company's private flood insurance division, growing the product line into a market leader with sustained underwriting profitability.

Most recently, Heinrich served as Chief Underwriting Officer, coordinating the underwriting operations and relationships between Tokio Marine Highland and its parent company Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group.

"I've been fortunate to see Tokio Marine Highland's growth and development over nearly three decades," Heinrich said. "I'm excited for our future and the opportunity to further our strategy and work even more closely with the various divisions and departments at Tokio Marine Highland and Tokio Marine Kiln. I want to thank Pat for his leadership and guidance in transforming the business into the success it is today."

"Norman brings extensive knowledge of our business and our industry to the role, having done a sterling job of leading the underwriting strategy for Tokio Marine Highland," said Brad Irick, CEO of Tokio Marine Kiln. "I am delighted to work with him as we explore Tokio Marine Highland's ambitions together."

"I want to extend a huge thanks to Pat for his significant contribution to Tokio Marine Highland and Tokio Marine Kiln over the past two decades of his career," Irick said. "I am personally grateful to Pat for his strong leadership and direction of Tokio Marine Highland, hard work, support and success in reaching many of our goals together. He leaves the business in a stronger position than when he took up the post as CEO, and I know it will continue to thrive under Norman's leadership."

About Tokio Marine Highland

Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. Tokio Marine Highland also includes Precise Adjustments, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides industry-leading claims capabilities.

Founded in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland Insurance Services, Inc. (formerly WNC Insurance Services, Inc.) is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Highland has office locations in Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Irvine, CA, Miami, FL, and South Pasadena, CA.

For more information, visit our website at www.tokiomarinehighland.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Clifton

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

312-736-2351 (office)

773-230-1304 (mobile)

joshua.clifton@tmhighland.com

Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. (PRNewsfoto/Tokio Marine Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tokio Marine Highland