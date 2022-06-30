Scality revamps channel program, positioning partners for accelerated growth

Changes come as demand increases for edge to core to cloud storage strategies

SAN FRANCISCO , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality channel executives announced today that they've bolstered the company's partner program with new training enablement, incentives, additional support and renewed focus. These additions will position partners for accelerated growth as market trends indicate increased demand for multi-cloud and hybrid data flow strategies.

To better support partners, Scality is rolling out an updated partner program that includes new sales and product enablement paths, deal protection and a partner portal. The program is structured to support growth so that new partners, coming in as a Scality Select Partner, have everything they need to start to build their practice and pipeline with Scality. Resources such as co-brandable campaign kits, market development funds and joint business planning are available right out of the gate. As the partnership grows, additional benefits such as higher margin protection, rebates and incentives will be made available, and partners will have the opportunity to be promoted to a Scality Elite or Global Elite Partner. Partners also will be able to earn competency badges to highlight their areas of expertise and differentiate themselves within the ecosystem.

This new program, coupled with the introduction of Scality ARTESCA last year, sets Scality partners up to offer true scalability to their customers and manage their data everywhere. ARTESCA uniquely combines lightweight, cloud-native object storage design with true enterprise-grade capabilities, providing a solution for both small footprints at the edge and scalability for the data center. Starting from 50TB and up, partners can now land more customers with Scality, and grow with the needs of their customers' business.

To reward partners for identifying and closing new deals in this segmentation, Scality has launched a new ARTESCA challenge program that offers incentives and includes the potential to win a trip to Mauritius. More information about this program is available here.

Melissa Lyons, senior director of channels for Americas, Scality, said: "There has never been a better time to partner with Scality. As we are seeing more and more customers repatriating some cloud-based workloads back on-premises, our partners are in a great position to help them rotate to a hybrid strategy that can optimize their object storage and reduce costs. This, combined with the expanded market opportunity ARTESCA brings to the table and a partner program structure that makes it easier for partners to work with us, will undoubtedly lead to incremental revenue opportunities for our partners."

Frederic Saldes, head of alliances and channel for EMEA, Scality, said: "We've seen great success with the land-and-expand approach at Scality. In fact, 85% of customers expand their footprint with us and half of them do it within 12-18 months of the initial purchase. With our 100% channel strategy, partners are in a great position to capitalize on this expansion revenue and leverage our best-in-class support, training and other enablement to help them do so."

About Scality

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA , Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com , or subscribe to our company blog .

