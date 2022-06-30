SCIENTIFIC GAMES WINS THREE 2022 COMMUNITAS AWARDS FOR CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Company Internationally Recognized for Environmental and Responsible Gaming Initiatives

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games won three 2022 Communitas Awards for excellence in corporate social responsibility. The company was recognized in two environmental categories, sustainability and greening initiatives, as well as for responsible gaming.

Inspired by the vision of a better world, the Communitas Awards are an international effort to recognize exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals that give of themselves and their resources, and are changing how they do business to benefit their communities.

Internationally certified for environmental management, Scientific Games received a 2022 Communitas Award for Sustainability for its commitment to mitigating the company's impact on the environment across its global business, which spans five continents and includes major lottery instant game production facilities in Canada, Chile, UK, and the U.S.

The company also won a 2022 Communitas Award for Green Initiatives based on its involvement in a citywide green initiative with the City of Montreal, planting more than 75 trees on the Scientific Games Canadian campus to help improve the environment as well as residents' and employees' quality of life.

One of the first companies in the world to receive global certification as a Responsible Gaming supplier from the World Lottery Association, Scientific Games received a third 2022 Communitas Award for Responsible Gaming with its groundbreaking Healthy Play program. The Healthy Play tagline Have Fun. Do Good. Play Healthy." encapsulates the program's goal: to support lotteries in sustaining responsible growth and funding for good causes. Healthy Play helps lotteries educate the public and increase "lottery literacy" through the integration of Scientific Games' tools, initiatives and best practices.

Dena Rosenzweig, Chief Legal Counsel for Scientific Games who leads the company's Environmental, Social and Responsibility initiatives, said, "Conserving our planet's natural resources and protecting global ecosystems is a business-critical priority at Scientific Games. That's why we have company-wide programs and green initiatives that reduce energy usage, prevent pollution, recycle and reduce waste. We've also strengthened our commitment to being a socially responsible company by pioneering the Healthy Play program, and we will continue to help lotteries around the world educate their players about responsible gaming."

Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is the global leader in lottery games, sports betting and technology, and the partner of choice for government lotteries. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, legendary performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry ever forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com .

