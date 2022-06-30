Vivera Appoints Dr. Guido Jouret as Interim Chief Technology Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to announce the appointment of Guido Jouret, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Advisors as Senior Technology Advisor and Interim Chief Technology Officer.

In preparation for Vivera's next phase of growth and development, focused on science, medical, and technology-driven products, the Company has strategized to establish a strong Technology Board of Advisors and is honored to have Dr. Jouret join at a high level.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience across various technology sectors, such as software, services, networking, cloud platforms, and hardware, Dr. Jouret will provide the Company with valuable guidance and help identify key areas of focus as it develops the technology for ZICOH. ZICOH is Vivera's patented, high-tech, dose-controlled, electronic prescription delivery device, designed to prevent prescription drug abuse, deter diversion, and improve medication safety and compliance.

"Technology lets us empower patients to take charge of their own healthcare," said Dr. Jouret. "We can improve effectiveness and the overall quality of life in new ways. I'm excited to work with the team at Vivera to bring their innovative offerings to the benefit of millions of patients worldwide."

Dr. Jouret has held several executive-level roles for notable companies, including Chief Development Officer of Plume, the creator of one of the most widely deployed software platforms for smart homes and small businesses. Dr. Jouret also served as Chief Digital Officer of ABB, a Swiss automation firm, leading its digital transformation strategy.

"Dr. Jouret has an impressive track record for leading and developing technology-centric businesses," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera. "Vivera is looking forward to utilizing Dr. Jouret's expertise as the Company moves past the engineering stage of ZICOH and begins to develop the hardware and software for the device and begins to lay the framework for the overall commercialization strategy."

Prior to ABB, Dr. Jouret was with Cisco Systems, Inc., where he spent more than seven years in its Emerging Technologies Group, helping to create numerous new internal businesses, including TelePresence. In his final role with Cisco, he served as General Manager, where he helped create the Internet of Things Business Unit. Dr. Jouret was the President of Digital Platforms for Envision Energy, a wind turbine manufacturer. He also served as Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Technologies, a telecommunications and consumer technology company division, where he spearheaded the launch and development of the consumer healthcare division.

"I look forward to working with Dr. Jouret," said Mehdi Hatamian, Ph.D., Senior Scientific Advisor and Interim Chief Scientific Officer of Vivera. "He will bring invaluable insight to our advisory board as we work toward developing the future of safe prescription drug delivery."

Dr. Jouret is a board member at Poly and an advisor to various Silicon Valley start-ups. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a Ph.D. in Computing from Imperial College (University of London).

In addition to Dr. Jouret, Vivera has also introduced two Senior Technology Advisors, Mr. Robert Massoudi and Mr. Bryan Hughes, to the Company's Advisory Board. This month, Vivera also announced the appointment of Mr. Tucker H. Byrd as Strategic Legal Advisor, and Fabio Macciardi, M.D., Ph.D., as Neurogenetics Scientific Advisor.

