Buscar Company, Inc. Announces Amendment to Effective Date for Forward Split

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (the "Company", OTC PINK: CGLD) announced today that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment with the State of Nevada (the "Amendment") amending the effective date of the Company's proposed 3 1/2 to 1 forward split (the "Forward Split") to September 1, 2022. The Forward Split is subject to prior approval from FINRA which has been updated regarding the Amendment filing.

ABOUT BUSCAR COMPANY, INC.: The Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to ten gold mining claims at Treasure Canyon located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired thirty additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, the Company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

