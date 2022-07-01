A HARD DUO LIKE NO OTHER: SONIC™ HARD SOUTHERN SWEET TEA & SONIC™ HARD SLUSH COMING SOON

New innovations coming to select retailers in Fall 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovations continue to roll out for the SONIC™ Hard Beverages product line via the introduction of two new offerings for fans to enjoy throughout the fall season and beyond. COOP Ale Works is proud to announce the SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush to hit retail stores in September. Following the success of the fan favorite SONIC Hard Seltzer lineup, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush will be available for consumers to get their hands on at select retail stores in at least 38 states.

Inspired by its signature iced tea, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea offers a delicate and exhilarating taste of tea with a hint of lemon that will make hard-tea enthusiasts take notice. At an ABV of 5%, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea will be available in 12 oz. slim can 12-packs and 24 oz. cans beginning Fall 2022 at select retailers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

"After tremendous support and response from across the country for SONIC Hard Seltzer, it became clear that the SONIC fan is enjoying the experience of their favorite SONIC beverages in adult form," said Sean Mossman, President of COOP Beverage Works. "Adult Hard Tea and Adult Hard Slush are natural brand extensions, and we are all excited for our fans to be able to try these amazing flavors."

In addition to SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea, SONIC Hard Slush will make a splash into the frozen adult beverage category with its take on three iconic ready-to-drink frozen pouch flavors inspired by SONIC drinks. With a 6% ABV, and offering iconic SONIC Slush flavors like Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon, SONIC Hard Slush will be available in select retailers across the following states starting Fall 2022: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. The remainder of the country can expect to see SONIC Hard Slush on their local shelves in March 2023. Along with SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea, SONIC Hard Slush is not available for purchase at SONIC® Drive-In locations.

To learn more and stay up to date when SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush launch in a store near you, visit sonichardbevs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sonichardbevs.

About SONIC™ Hard Beverages

SONIC® Drive-In has licensed its iconic name to COOP Ale Works to create a family of hard beverage products that includes SONIC Hard Seltzer, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush. SONIC Hard Seltzer is currently available in eight flavor offerings and provides a modern and adult take on classic SONIC flavors. The SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea is offered in one original flavor, while the SONIC Hard Slush is being offered in three flavor offerings for fans to enjoy. To learn more about the SONIC Hard Beverages products and where to purchase, visit sonichardbevs.com.

About COOP Beverage Works

COOP Beverage Works is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works. COOP Beverage Works manufactures and markets alcoholic beverage products in the seltzer, ready-to-drink (RTD) and malt-beverage categories such as SONIC Hard Bevs (SONIC Hard Seltzer, SONIC Hard Slush and SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea) and future licensing partnerships. For more information, visit coopaleworks.com

SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC Drive-In, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served through its iconic Carhops, the restaurant's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family.

