Burb Receives Approval for 8th Store, First-Ever Cannabis Retailer Approved by Major University In Canada and The World at University of British Columbia (UBC)

Burb doubles down on U.S. product expansion with forthcoming Florida launch, reports successful California wholesale presence

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burb Cannabis Corp. ("Burb" or the "Company"), an international cannabis culture brand and high-end retailer of branded products and apparel has received final approval from the Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) Board of Directors to open a cannabis retail store at the University of British Columbia, marking it's eighth location in British Columbia ("BC"), the maximum allowable per the province's current retail cap for any single brand.

This marks the first ever cannabis retail store approved on a major university campus in Canada and the world.

"This was a big victory for us after a contentious debate around public safety and community fit," said John Kaye, CEO and Co-Founder at Burb. "Despite concerns grounded in age-old stigma from nearby residents, many of whom were off-shore residential owners, the Board made an informed decision that aligned with the overwhelming voice of the student body as well as the tenets of legalization in our country. We're beyond excited to bring Burb to campus and provide safe access to students and residents this fall."

Along with its BC-based retail portfolio, Burb is also pleased to announce early wholesale success in California, with its consumer packaged goods business scaling to more than 50 stores in just a couple of months since launch. The brand's premium dried flower products can now be found at leading retailers across the state including Cookies, Harborside, Urbn Leaf, Mainstage, Dr. Greenthumb, Emjay and many others.

"We're delighted to partner with TRP, the wholesale division of Cookies Retail Group, to bring our Los Angeles grown premium flower products to the state of California and look forward to launching in the state of Florida this fall exclusively through Cookies retail stores," said Kaye.

The brand is under license to TRP for both states and is working with famed LA-based cultivation partner Green Label, headed by Jason McKnight, to provide consistent, premium indoor flower supply for the brand.

"We're innovating with Jason, working with amazing genetics providers and doing our best to bring the flavours we know and love to the California market," added Kaye.

In addition to Burb's international cannabis business, the company owns and produces a celebrated podcast called Light Culture . The show is hosted by Paper Magazine Co-Founder and former Editor-in-Chief David Hershkovits. Light Culture has surpassed 100 episodes, profiling a diverse set of cultural thought leaders across a variety of genres since its inception in 2018. As an award-winning journalist and published author, Hershkovits has followed the rise of hip hop, indie film, the crossover of fashion and streetwear, and the new cannabis culture for a range of publications, including Vanity Fair, GQ, New York Daily News and The Village Voice.

About Burb Cannabis Corp., "Burb"

Burb is an international cannabis brand bringing "BC Bud" culture to the world through its network of licensed retail stores, curated cannabis products, fashion-forward apparel and innovative ancillary products as well as its weekly podcast, Light Culture , hosted by Paper Magazine founder David Hershkovits. Burb is honouring the legacy and designing the future of cannabis culture.

