Park Hudson International and Access Staffing Announce their Intention to Combine to Form Phaxis, LLC

Seth Friedland named Chief Executive Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y. , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading staffing and recruitment firms Park Hudson International and Access Staffing, today announced they intend to combine their businesses and operate under newly-formed Phaxis, a global workforce solutions company. Seth Friedland, founder of Park Hudson, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new entity.

"Amidst an unprecedented 'Great Resignation' and the tightest U.S. labor market in a half-century, Phaxis brings together two leading recruiting firms that collectively have more than 50 years of expertise," said Friedland. "Combining the talents of our two firms, leaves us well-positioned for future growth – both organic and inorganic – as we guide candidates and clients alike through the uncharted waters of the current hiring environment."

"Phaxis is the intersection of the talents, culture and philosophies of Park Hudson and Access and today marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for all of us as we look to leverage the talents of both predecessor firms to serve an expanded industry landscape," said Steven Weber, Partner at Phaxis.

Based in Melville, New York with offices in New York City, Atlanta, Charleston and Charlotte, Phaxis provides Professional Services and Staffing capabilities across all levels of Technology, Healthcare, Accounting & Finance, Office Support, Legal and Marketing.

