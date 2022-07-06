Bleakley Financial Group Announces the Evolution of Their Business to an Independent Registered Investment Advisor

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleakley Financial Group (Bleakley), is pleased to announce that it has become an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Since 2015, Bleakley has been affiliated with Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country.* Private Advisor Group was selected as the preferred partner and RIA of choice to provide regulatory, compliance, and operational support, as Bleakley embarked on its own journey toward full independence after departing from Northwestern Mutual. During their seven-year relationship, both firms have grown significantly and worked closely toward fulfilling Bleakley's aspiration to operate its own RIA and complete their transition to their own independent business. Bleakley Financial Group launched its new RIA in the Spring of 2022 and has taken a phased approach to completing their transition to full independence.

Andy Schwartz, Principal of Bleakley Financial Group remarked, "Our partnership with Private Advisor Group has been exceptional in every facet of supporting our firm and helping us reach our goals. We consider them personal friends, in addition to outstanding business partners, and will continue our relationship well into the future."

Private Advisor Group's CEO, RJ Moore, commented, "We are excited for the principals and advisors at Bleakley Financial Group. Much has been accomplished during our partnership and we look forward to continuing in supporting each other's successes and the progression of firms in our profession."

Bleakley is comprised of over 50 advisors in thirteen states and as of December 31st, 2021, services approximately $9 billion in brokerage and advisory assets.

Private Advisor Group is comprised of more than 700 financial advisors nationwide with over $30 billion in assets under management as of December 31st, 2021.

